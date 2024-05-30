VW brings subscription and leasing for corporate customers with Volkswagen Prime

Volkswagen India has announced new benefits exclusively for its corporate customers under the new ‘Volkswagen Prime’ program. The Volkswagen Prime initiative brings “premium mobility solutions" for corporate customers including subscription and leasing-based purchase models.

Eligible customers can purchase the Volkswagen Prime program at an introductory price of ₹9,999 (+ GST), which will be valid for a period of four years from the date of purchase.

VW has created new Corporate Business Centres at over 40 locations across its dealerships to handle the corporate clientele (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Just like the diversity in our country, the Brand’s customer base also has varied preferences and customs across different geographies. For us, it therefore becomes imperative to carefully craft programs that will benefit and suit our customers across the spectrum of demographics. With the launch of the new Volkswagen Prime, we have introduced a program that offers customers a holistic suite of services with attractive benefits and a hassle-free ownership experience. We are confident this program will add value to our long-term relationship with our Corporate customers, making their experience of owning a Volkswagen even more exclusive."

VW India has also created new Corporate Business Centres at over 40 locations across its dealerships in the country to handle the corporate clientele. The new Volkswagen Prime program will have a dedicated corporate business manager at each of these business centres catering to the requirements of every corporate customer. The Prime program will also bring comprehensive benefits including free pick-up and drop service, attractive benefits on loyalty products, value-added services, tyres and batteries, express delivery and free car wash.

Furthermore, the automaker will offer pre-approval of additional repairs via service cam, letting customers approve repairs based on a video sent for the concerned repair.

