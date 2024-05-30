HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Vw Brings Subscription And Leasing For Corporate Customers With Volkswagen Prime

VW brings subscription and leasing for corporate customers with Volkswagen Prime

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2024, 17:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Volkswagen Prime initiative brings premium mobility solutions for corporate customers including subscription and leasing-based purchase models.
Volkswagen Virtus
Eligible customers can purchase the Volkswagen Prime program at an introductory price of ₹9,999 for a period of four years from the date of purchase
Volkswagen Virtus
Eligible customers can purchase the Volkswagen Prime program at an introductory price of ₹9,999 for a period of four years from the date of purchase

Volkswagen India has announced new benefits exclusively for its corporate customers under the new ‘Volkswagen Prime’ program. The Volkswagen Prime initiative brings “premium mobility solutions" for corporate customers including subscription and leasing-based purchase models.

Eligible customers can purchase the Volkswagen Prime program at an introductory price of 9,999 (+ GST), which will be valid for a period of four years from the date of purchase.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
Engine Icon1498.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.40 - 12.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Skoda Auto Volkswagen India hits key landmark, produces 15 lakh made in India cars

Volkswagen Taigun
VW has created new Corporate Business Centres at over 40 locations across its dealerships to handle the corporate clientele (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volkswagen Taigun
VW has created new Corporate Business Centres at over 40 locations across its dealerships to handle the corporate clientele (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Just like the diversity in our country, the Brand’s customer base also has varied preferences and customs across different geographies. For us, it therefore becomes imperative to carefully craft programs that will benefit and suit our customers across the spectrum of demographics. With the launch of the new Volkswagen Prime, we have introduced a program that offers customers a holistic suite of services with attractive benefits and a hassle-free ownership experience. We are confident this program will add value to our long-term relationship with our Corporate customers, making their experience of owning a Volkswagen even more exclusive."

VW India has also created new Corporate Business Centres at over 40 locations across its dealerships in the country to handle the corporate clientele. The new Volkswagen Prime program will have a dedicated corporate business manager at each of these business centres catering to the requirements of every corporate customer. The Prime program will also bring comprehensive benefits including free pick-up and drop service, attractive benefits on loyalty products, value-added services, tyres and batteries, express delivery and free car wash.

Furthermore, the automaker will offer pre-approval of additional repairs via service cam, letting customers approve repairs based on a video sent for the concerned repair.

First Published Date: 30 May 2024, 17:44 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen Prime Volkswagen India Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen Corporate Offers

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.