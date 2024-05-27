HT Auto
Volkswagen, Skoda hit key production landmark with 15 lakh made in India cars

27 May 2024
European auto giant Volkswagen and Skoda Auto have achieved a major production landmark in India. The duo have managed to roll out 15 lakh cars made in India. Both carmakers, which are part of the Volkswagen Group, operate in India as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited. The duo currently manufacture models like Kushaq, Taigun, Slavia and Virtus under their India 2.0 project which is aimed to produce locally manufactured vehicles for the local market as well as other countries.

Volkswagen and Skoda announced the key production milestone today besides revealing other landmarks like manufacturing more than 3.80 lakh engine and more than three lakh units of the made-in-India 2.0 products. Volkswagen and Skoda has been manufacturing their vehicles in India at the Chakan facility in Maharashtra, located near Pune. The plant started operations back in 2007. The first vehicle from the Volkswagen Group to be manufactured at this plant was the Skoda Fabia. The facility has also seen production of popular cars like Rapid from Skoda, and Polo, Vento and Ameo from Volkswagen.

Also Read : Volkswagen starts looking for partners in India, wants to expand operations

Five years ago, the Volkswagen Group undertook a different approach under its India 2.0 project which aimed to manufactured cars tailor-made for Indian customers. In January 2019, the company opened a new technology centre in Pune to develop vehicles based on the localised MQB-A0-IN subcompact platform. This platform gave birth to models like Kushaq and Slavia from Skoda and Taigun and Virtus from Volkswagen.

Skoda and Volkswagen also export models manufactured at this 540-acre facility to other countries. The carmaker duo export vehicles in both left-hand and right-hand drive variants to around 40 countries. Over 30 per cent of the cars manufactured at this facility are exported.

Volkswagen currently manufactures its vehicles from two facilities in India. These plants are located in Aurangabad and Pune in Maharashtra. Both plants have an annual capacity of around two lakh vehicles.

First Published Date: 27 May 2024, 16:37 PM IST
