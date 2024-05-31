Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Key changes we would love to see in it

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the most popular cars in India. It is known for being a highly practical and frugal commuter, and it offers consumers

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been one of the best-selling passenger vehicles in India for decades. The small hatchback with a frugal 1.0-litre petrol engine has been serving countless Indians. Despite being a popular car, the Alto K10 has been accused of being a dull-looking model with very mundane features.

Also Read : 2024 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price and specification comparison

Considering the rapidly changing consumer preferences in the Indian passenger vehicle market, many automotive enthusiasts want to see the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in a new avatar. Here are the key changes we would like to see in the true mass car of the country.