Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Key changes we would love to see in it
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been one of the best-selling passenger vehicles in India for decades. The small hatchback with a frugal 1.0-litre petrol engine has been serving countless Indians. Despite being a popular car, the Alto K10 has been accused of being a dull-looking model with very mundane features.
Considering the rapidly changing consumer preferences in the Indian passenger vehicle market, many automotive enthusiasts want to see the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in a new avatar. Here are the key changes we would like to see in the true mass car of the country.
The current Maruti Suzuki Alto K10's design is a massive departure from the previous iteration of this hatchback. However, the ever-evolving consumer preference seeks more and that's why we want the Alto to be moe eye-catchy on roads. After all, visual appeal matters. Adding a few cosmetic styling elements like LED daytime running lights or LED combination lamp would further enhance the visual appeal of the car.
On the feature front too, the current Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with a host of features that prove how the automaker has upgraded the car from its previous versions keeping pace with the evolving preferences of customers. But, again, it is a basic human instinct to seek more and we want to see the Alto K10 coming with more features on board enhancing the comfort and convenience of the driver and passengers as well as upping the practicality quotient. Better material quality too is a key expectation from the car. We all know how many carmakers in India cut the production cost by removing even the basic features. With the modern customers seeking more value for money and features from the products they are purchasing and not shying away from spending some extra money for that, Maruti Suzuki should really think about it.
This is one segment where we expect the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to do better. The car currently comes with dual front airbags as standard feature. However, we would like to see the Alto K10 getting more airbags ensuring better protection for the occupants, especially at a time when Maruti Suzuki's closest competitor Hyundai has promised to offer six airbags in all its cars as standard fitment irrespective of trim levels. Also, addition of a reverse parking camera is another expectation from the Alto K10, which currently comes with reverse parking sensors only as standard.
This may sound preposterous to many consumers or automotive experts, but in an era when electric cars are finding an increasing footprint and a small EV seems a highly viable commuting option for many consumers to own, an all-electric Alto K10 is what we can expect from Maruti Suzuki. An electric propulsion system alongside the current model's highly frugal K-Series engine motor that generates 24.90 kmpl in petrol mode and 33.85 km/kg in CNG mode could be a real tide-turner for the OEM. While many may argue that investing such a huge amount of money in developing an EV variant of Alto K10 is not feasible, Indian consumers' unique value proposition-focused mindset must be considered.