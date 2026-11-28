BMW AG is expecting a two-fold jump in its Mini car sales in India in 2026. The German luxury automobile group believes the projected Mini sales in India will be driven by the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), which has enabled the automaker to import UK-manufactured cars at more attractive price points.

According to BMW, the Mini-branded cars are expected to see a jump to roughly 1,200-1,500 units in 2026, up from 730 units sold in 2025. The local assembly of the Mini Countryman C and recent launches like the Mini Cooper SE and Paul Smith Edition models too would be playing key roles in this projected sales surge.

Mini has just launched the new all-electric Cooper SE in India at ₹53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), the car can be booked at Mini authorised dealerships across the country, with deliveries scheduled to begin in December 2026. It came as the brand's second electric model in the country after the electric Mini Countryman. At a time when several auto OEMs are focusing on plug-in hybrids alongside the electric models, Mini believes there is no strong need for plug-in hybrids, given the brand's expanding EV portfolio and improving battery range.

Speaking about the growth projection, BMW Group India President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar, said, "For the last 4-5 years we were hovering around 700-800 units, but this year is exceptionally well. We have already crossed 1000 units (this year so far). It (the growth) will be anywhere between 70-100 per cent for the full year (2026), depending on how well December goes." He also said that the FTA between India and the UK, which came into effect on July 15 this year, has enabled Mini to import UK-manufactured models at more attractive price points. Under the pact, tariffs on automotive imports will fall from about 110% to 10%, with quotas on both sides.

Brar said that the company could get these cars, the 1,000 units of Mini, so quickly because of the FTA; if the prices were higher, it would not have been able to sell, adding, "which is why you see the price points are very attractive". He, however, clarified that the FTA benefit applies only to the Mini brand of cars as BMW cars are not manufactured in the UK. He also said that BMW will continue local production of the Countryman C but may prefer importing other Mini models rather than localising them. "For other models, I think FTA makes more sense, so we will focus more on FTA rather than making it local," he said.

Brar said that Mini expects electric vehicles to contribute approximately 10-15% of its sales following the new electric model launches, adding that the combined BMW and Mini electric vehicle contribution is expected to exceed 30% next year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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