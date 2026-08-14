BMW X1 LWB Key Specs
- Power154 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque230 Nm
The luxury compact SUV segment continues to grow, and the BMW X1 stands out as a prime contender for buyers seeking space, performance, and premium comfort. Now, BMW is ready to launch the long-wheelbase variant of the X1. With the 2026 BMW X1 LWB, the automaker aims to refine its luxury offering, bringing class-leading features, advanced technology, and enhanced rear-seat comfort. Whether you are looking for an everyday city driver or a premium highway cruiser, the latest BMW X1 LWB lineup delivers a compelling package.
Understanding the pricing structure is crucial for prospective luxury car buyers. The BMW X1 series offers highly competitive pricing in its segment. The X1 LWB is expected to follow the same strategy.
The standard internal combustion engine (ICE) variants of the BMW X1 are priced as follows (Ex-showroom):
For buyers interested in the electrified long-wheelbase version, it could come priced lower than the iX1 LWB. The BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport is aggressively priced, starting at Rs. 49.00 Lakh (Ex-showroom). Keeping this in focus, strategic pricing will position the X1 LWB as an incredibly attractive option against its traditional and electric rivals.
(Note: On-road prices will vary based on your local taxes and RTO charges.)
The 2026 BMW X1 LWB is expected to replicate its sibling X1. The X1 lineup offers excellent versatility under the hood, catering to both traditional fuel lovers and EV adopters.
The 2026 BMW X1 LWB will replicate the design of the X1, except for the longer dimensions and proportionate length. It will carry a dominant, commanding stance. The front fascia is highlighted by the signature, slightly enlarged kidney grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps. The long-wheelbase architecture in the electric variant not only adds to the vehicle's overall length but also improves its road presence. Expect the same for the ICE model. The M Sport variants of the iX1 come with sportier bumpers, distinct alloy wheels, and an aerodynamic profile that stays true to BMW's dynamic design language. The X1 LWB too could get the same.
Step inside the BMW X1 LWB, and the focus on space and technology will become immediately apparent. The LWB configuration translates directly into superior legroom for rear-seat passengers, a highly sought-after feature in the Indian luxury market.
Key interior highlights include:
Safety remains a top priority for the 2026 BMW X1 LWB. The vehicle will come loaded with active and passive safety features to ensure maximum occupant protection:
The 2026 BMW X1 is tailor-made for buyers who want the prestige of a German luxury badge without compromising on practical space and running costs. The diesel engine remains a powerhouse for frequent travellers, while the aggressive pricing of the iX1 LWB at Rs. 49 Lakh makes it an unbeatable deal in the premium EV space. With its refined cabin, advanced OS8 interface, and superior ride quality, the BMW X1 strongly defends its position against competitors like the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Volvo EX40.
If you are planning to upgrade to a luxury compact SUV in 2026, the BMW X1 and its LWB iterations warrant a top spot on your shortlist. It masterfully balances driving dynamics with passenger comfort, all while offering versatile powertrain options to suit modern, everyday driving needs.
|Max Power
|154 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|230 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular BMW Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Suv Cars