The luxury compact SUV segment continues to grow, and the BMW X1 stands out as a prime contender for buyers seeking space, performance, and premium comfort. Now, BMW is ready to launch the long-wheelbase variant of the X1. With the 2026 BMW X1 LWB, the automaker aims to refine its luxury offering, bringing class-leading features, advanced technology, and enhanced rear-seat comfort. Whether you are looking for an everyday city driver or a premium highway cruiser, the latest BMW X1 LWB lineup delivers a compelling package.

BMW X1 LWB 2026 Price in India and Variants

Understanding the pricing structure is crucial for prospective luxury car buyers. The BMW X1 series offers highly competitive pricing in its segment. The X1 LWB is expected to follow the same strategy.

The standard internal combustion engine (ICE) variants of the BMW X1 are priced as follows (Ex-showroom):

BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport (Petrol): Rs. 50.90 Lakh

Rs. 50.90 Lakh BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (Diesel): Rs. 52.90 Lakh

For buyers interested in the electrified long-wheelbase version, it could come priced lower than the iX1 LWB. The BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport is aggressively priced, starting at Rs. 49.00 Lakh (Ex-showroom). Keeping this in focus, strategic pricing will position the X1 LWB as an incredibly attractive option against its traditional and electric rivals.

(Note: On-road prices will vary based on your local taxes and RTO charges.)

Engine, Performance, and Specifications

The 2026 BMW X1 LWB is expected to replicate its sibling X1. The X1 lineup offers excellent versatility under the hood, catering to both traditional fuel lovers and EV adopters.

Petrol Powertrain (sDrive18i): Powered by a 1.5-litre, 1499cc turbocharged petrol engine delivering 134 bhp. It offers a refined drive and is paired with a seamless 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

Powered by a 1.5-litre, 1499cc turbocharged petrol engine delivering 134 bhp. It offers a refined drive and is paired with a seamless 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). Diesel Powertrain (sDrive18d): Features a 2.0-litre, 1995cc turbocharged diesel engine producing 148 bhp. This engine is highly praised for its strong pulling power, minimal noise, and vibration-free experience, making it perfect for long-distance highway runs.

Features a 2.0-litre, 1995cc turbocharged diesel engine producing 148 bhp. This engine is highly praised for its strong pulling power, minimal noise, and vibration-free experience, making it perfect for long-distance highway runs. Electric LWB (iX1 LWB): The fully electric long-wheelbase variant comes equipped with a 66.4 kWh battery pack and a 204 bhp electric motor (generating 250 Nm of torque). It boasts an impressive driving range of up to 531 km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds.

Exterior Design and Road Presence

The 2026 BMW X1 LWB will replicate the design of the X1, except for the longer dimensions and proportionate length. It will carry a dominant, commanding stance. The front fascia is highlighted by the signature, slightly enlarged kidney grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps. The long-wheelbase architecture in the electric variant not only adds to the vehicle's overall length but also improves its road presence. Expect the same for the ICE model. The M Sport variants of the iX1 come with sportier bumpers, distinct alloy wheels, and an aerodynamic profile that stays true to BMW's dynamic design language. The X1 LWB too could get the same.

Interior Features, Space, and Technology

Step inside the BMW X1 LWB, and the focus on space and technology will become immediately apparent. The LWB configuration translates directly into superior legroom for rear-seat passengers, a highly sought-after feature in the Indian luxury market.

Key interior highlights include:

Curved Display: A state-of-the-art fully digital instrument cluster seamlessly integrated with a 10.7-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system, running on the highly intuitive BMW OS8 interface.

A state-of-the-art fully digital instrument cluster seamlessly integrated with a 10.7-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system, running on the highly intuitive BMW OS8 interface. Premium Audio: A high-fidelity 12-speaker sound system for an immersive audio experience.

A high-fidelity 12-speaker sound system for an immersive audio experience. Comfort and Convenience: Dual-zone climate control, a large panoramic sunroof, ambient cabin lighting, and premium dual-tone leather upholstery.

Dual-zone climate control, a large panoramic sunroof, ambient cabin lighting, and premium dual-tone leather upholstery. Seating Configuration: 10-way electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support and a versatile 40:20:40 split rear bench for maximum practicality.

Advanced Safety Equipment

Safety remains a top priority for the 2026 BMW X1 LWB. The vehicle will come loaded with active and passive safety features to ensure maximum occupant protection:

8 Airbags (including driver, passenger, and side airbags)

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Traction Control System (TCS)

Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Detection

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Is the BMW X1 Series the Right Choice for You?

The 2026 BMW X1 is tailor-made for buyers who want the prestige of a German luxury badge without compromising on practical space and running costs. The diesel engine remains a powerhouse for frequent travellers, while the aggressive pricing of the iX1 LWB at Rs. 49 Lakh makes it an unbeatable deal in the premium EV space. With its refined cabin, advanced OS8 interface, and superior ride quality, the BMW X1 strongly defends its position against competitors like the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Volvo EX40.

Conclusion

If you are planning to upgrade to a luxury compact SUV in 2026, the BMW X1 and its LWB iterations warrant a top spot on your shortlist. It masterfully balances driving dynamics with passenger comfort, all while offering versatile powertrain options to suit modern, everyday driving needs.