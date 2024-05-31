HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Hyundai Creta: 5 Things You Should Know

2024 Hyundai Creta: 5 things you should know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2024, 16:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • 2024 Hyundai Creta is being offered with three engine options.
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift
The 2024 Hyundai Creta will retain its dimensions but will rely on its styling updates to further its already healthy prospects in the Indian SUV market. (HT Auto/Sabyasacha Dasgupta)
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift
The 2024 Hyundai Creta will retain its dimensions but will rely on its styling updates to further its already healthy prospects in the Indian SUV market.

Hyundai Motor India Limited started 2024 with a bang as they launched the Creta facelift in the Indian market. The mid-size SUV received over one lakh bookings in just three months. Well, there is a good reason that the Hyundai Creta has always been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Revised exterior

The outgoing Creta's design was a bit polarizing. The new one is more squared-off because of which it looks more rugged and the road presence is also improved. There is a new set of LED headlamps along with new DRLS and a light bar in the front. The rear has also been redone with a sleek set of LED tail lamps that are connected via a light bar.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv500 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 9.90 - 10.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

2024 Hyundai Creta: Revamped interior

The interior now looks more contemporary as it is now finished in a new dual-tone theme. There is a new dashboard layout that integrates the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The boot volume is still 433 litres and the rear seat can accommodate three adults at once. Unfortunately, there is no headrest for the middle occupant.

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

2024 Hyundai Creta: Safety features

In terms of safety, the Creta comes with ADAS, six airbags, a blind view monitor, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill hold control, Stability control, an emergency stop signal and more.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Engine and transmission choices

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options. All three have a capacity of 1.5 litres. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine and a diesel engine. In terms of transmission choices, the updated Creta comes with a six-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : Kia EV3, expected to launch in India in 2025, will rival BYD Atto3, Hyundai Kona

2024 Hyundai Creta: Rivals

2024 Hyundai Creta competes against Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Mahindra XUV700.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Price and variants

Hyundai offers the Creta in seven variants. There is E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O). The prices start at 11 lakh and go up to 20.15 lakh. Hyundai has also introduced the N Line version of the Creta which is being sold only in two variants - N8 and N10. The Creta N Line is priced between 16.82 lakh and 20.45 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 31 May 2024, 16:07 PM IST
TAGS: Seltos Taigun Creta Hyundai Motor India Limited Hyundai 2024 Creta

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.