2024 Hyundai Creta: 5 things you should know

Hyundai Motor India Limited started 2024 with a bang as they launched the Creta facelift in the Indian market. The mid-size SUV received over one lakh bookings in just three months. Well, there is a good reason that the Hyundai Creta has always been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Revised exterior

The outgoing Creta's design was a bit polarizing. The new one is more squared-off because of which it looks more rugged and the road presence is also improved. There is a new set of LED headlamps along with new DRLS and a light bar in the front. The rear has also been redone with a sleek set of LED tail lamps that are connected via a light bar.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Bolero 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 9.90 - 10.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2024 Hyundai Creta: Revamped interior

The interior now looks more contemporary as it is now finished in a new dual-tone theme. There is a new dashboard layout that integrates the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The boot volume is still 433 litres and the rear seat can accommodate three adults at once. Unfortunately, there is no headrest for the middle occupant.

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

2024 Hyundai Creta: Safety features

In terms of safety, the Creta comes with ADAS, six airbags, a blind view monitor, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill hold control, Stability control, an emergency stop signal and more.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Engine and transmission choices

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options. All three have a capacity of 1.5 litres. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine and a diesel engine. In terms of transmission choices, the updated Creta comes with a six-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : Kia EV3, expected to launch in India in 2025, will rival BYD Atto3, Hyundai Kona

2024 Hyundai Creta: Rivals

2024 Hyundai Creta competes against Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Mahindra XUV700.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Price and variants

Hyundai offers the Creta in seven variants. There is E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O). The prices start at ₹11 lakh and go up to ₹20.15 lakh. Hyundai has also introduced the N Line version of the Creta which is being sold only in two variants - N8 and N10. The Creta N Line is priced between ₹16.82 lakh and ₹20.45 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: