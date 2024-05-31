Watch: Mahindra Thar SUV airdropped in Kedarnath to ferry pilgrims

The Uttarakhand government has deployed a Mahindra Thar SUV to help pilgrims of the Kedarnath pilgrimage this year. The SUV, known for its off-road capabilities, was airdropped today in Rudraprayag by the Indian Air force. A Chinook helicopter was used to carry the Thar SUV to the helipad in Rudraprayag which is located near the base camp of Kedarnath Temple. The state is currently hosting the annual Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage which began on May 10 this year. It covers sacred Hindu pilgrimage spots of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The initiative to introduce a Mahindra Thar SUV was taken by authorities in Rudraprayag to ensure elderly pilgrims and those fall ill during the difficult trek are helped to reach their destination. According to officials, two Mahindra Thar SUVs will be pressed into service at the base camp to help pilgrims reach the Kedarnath Temple.

The Thar SUV was welcomed by devotees and priests at the base camp of Kedarnath trek. Puja as offered and the SUV was garlanded during a short ceremony soon after the Chinook helicopter airdropped the SUV. The model that will be used to help Kedarnath pilgrims is a hard-top version.

Mahindra Thar is a lifestyle SUV which comes with off-road credentials. The three-door SUV is priced between ₹11.35 lakh and ₹17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha in the lifestyle segment. The SUV is equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel engine besides a petrol unit. The diesel engine, which comes mated to both manual and automatic transmission options, can churn out 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It also offers features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Mahindra is also gearing up to launch a five-door Thar SUV later this year.

