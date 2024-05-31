HT Auto
Watch: Mahindra Thar SUV airdropped in Kedarnath to ferry pilgrims

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2024, 17:11 PM
  • The Mahindra Thar SUV will be used to help elderly pilgrims or those who are physically incapable of undertaking the pilgrimage on foot.
Mahindra Thar Kedarnath helicopter
A Mahindra Thar SUV was deployed in Kedarnath to help ferry pilgrims for the annual pilgrimage. (Image courtesy: X/@himalayanhindu)
The Uttarakhand government has deployed a Mahindra Thar SUV to help pilgrims of the Kedarnath pilgrimage this year. The SUV, known for its off-road capabilities, was airdropped today in Rudraprayag by the Indian Air force. A Chinook helicopter was used to carry the Thar SUV to the helipad in Rudraprayag which is located near the base camp of Kedarnath Temple. The state is currently hosting the annual Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage which began on May 10 this year. It covers sacred Hindu pilgrimage spots of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The initiative to introduce a Mahindra Thar SUV was taken by authorities in Rudraprayag to ensure elderly pilgrims and those fall ill during the difficult trek are helped to reach their destination. According to officials, two Mahindra Thar SUVs will be pressed into service at the base camp to help pilgrims reach the Kedarnath Temple.

The Thar SUV was welcomed by devotees and priests at the base camp of Kedarnath trek. Puja as offered and the SUV was garlanded during a short ceremony soon after the Chinook helicopter airdropped the SUV. The model that will be used to help Kedarnath pilgrims is a hard-top version.

Also watch: 2024 Force Gurkha SUV first drive review

Mahindra Thar is a lifestyle SUV which comes with off-road credentials. The three-door SUV is priced between 11.35 lakh and 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha in the lifestyle segment. The SUV is equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel engine besides a petrol unit. The diesel engine, which comes mated to both manual and automatic transmission options, can churn out 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It also offers features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Mahindra is also gearing up to launch a five-door Thar SUV later this year.

First Published Date: 31 May 2024, 17:11 PM IST
TAGS: five-door Thar Jimny Gurkha Mahindra Thar

