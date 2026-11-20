JSW Motors has released the first official teaser of the Combat SUV, offering a clear look at its front design ahead of its December 3, 2026 debut. New images from an advertising shoot also reveal previously unseen details at the rear, including the SUV's JSW and Combat badging.

Design hints

The teaser shows the Combat against an orange background, accompanied by the line “A moment that moves Bharat." The SUV has a prominent grille with the Combat name displayed across it, positioned between squared headlamp units featuring stacked lighting elements.

Its upright proportions are emphasised by a flat bonnet, a near-vertical windscreen and large outside rear-view mirrors. The front bumper gets a substantial design with separate lower lamps, vertical elements and contrasting surrounds around the lower air openings. Roof rails and pronounced wheel arches further contribute to its boxy appearance.

The design is similar to that of an undisguised Combat previously spotted during filming, suggesting that the vehicle shown in the teaser is close to its production form.

Plug-in hybrid powertrain expected

The Combat is expected to use a plug-in hybrid system based on the Jetour T2. The anticipated setup pairs a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with an 18.4 kWh battery and two electric motors. Combined output in this configuration is around 360 bhp and 610 Nm, with power sent to the front wheels through a three-speed transmission.

The overseas setup claims an electric-only range of approximately 90 km and a combined range of around 1,100 km. India-specific specifications are yet to be confirmed, including the availability of an all-wheel-drive option.

Earlier cabin sightings indicated a dashboard layout similar to the Jetour T2. Expected equipment includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered seats, a premium audio system, a surround-view camera and Level 2 ADAS.

At around 4.8 metres long, the Combat is expected to have five seats and a large luggage area. JSW Motors has not announced its variants, prices, bookings or delivery schedule. It is expected to be positioned in the ₹30 lakh to ₹40 lakh price range.

Spy shots also give insights

The latest spy images show the SUV in a pale blue-green shade. The tailgate carries JSW lettering on its left side, while the Combat name is placed on the lower section of the externally mounted spare-wheel cover. A contrasting panel with a prominent emblem occupies the centre of the cover.

The rear also features vertically stacked tail lamps, extensive black bumper cladding and a centrally mounted registration plate below the spare wheel. A tailgate handle, roof-mounted spoiler, rear wiper and roof rails are visible. The images also offer a look at its squared wheel arches, side steps and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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