Force Motors Traveller Key Specs
- Engine2596 cc
- FuelDiesel
- Max Torque350 Nm
Force Motors Traveller is priced between Rs. 11.85 - 18.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Force Motors Traveller is available in 14 variants - 3050WB/9-Seater, 3050WB/12-Seater, 3050WB/13-Seater, 3350WB/12-Seater, 3350WB/14-Seater, 3350WB/9-Seater, 3350WB/13-Seater, 4020WB/20-Seater, 3700WB/17-Seater, 3700WB/12-Seater, 4020WB/19-Seater, 3700WB/17-Seater/CNG, 4020WB/20-Seater/CNG, 4020WB/22-Seater/CNG.
Force Motors Traveller has a ground clearance of 200.
Force Motors Traveller comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2596 cc engine .
Force Motors Traveller offers a D+13 configuration.
|Max Power
|114 HP
|Max Torque
|350 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|2596 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
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