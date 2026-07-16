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FORCE MOTORS Traveller

₹11.85 - 18.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Force Motors Traveller Price:

Force Motors Traveller is priced between Rs. 11.85 - 18.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Force Motors Traveller?

The Force Motors Traveller is available in 14 variants - 3050WB/9-Seater, 3050WB/12-Seater, 3050WB/13-Seater, 3350WB/12-Seater, 3350WB/14-Seater, 3350WB/9-Seater, 3350WB/13-Seater, 4020WB/20-Seater, 3700WB/17-Seater, 3700WB/12-Seater, 4020WB/19-Seater, 3700WB/17-Seater/CNG, 4020WB/20-Seater/CNG, 4020WB/22-Seater/CNG.

What is the ground clearance of Force Motors Traveller?

Force Motors Traveller has a ground clearance of 200.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Force Motors Traveller?

Force Motors Traveller comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2596 cc engine .

What is the Seating Capacity of Force Motors Traveller?

Force Motors Traveller offers a D+13 configuration.

Force Motors Traveller Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2596 cc
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    350 Nm
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Force Motors Traveller Variants

Force Motors Traveller price starts at ₹ 11.85 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Force Motors Traveller comes in 14 variants. Force Motors Traveller's top variant is 4020WB/22-Seater/CNG.
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Diesel
CNG
Manual
14 Variants Available
Traveller 3050WB/9-Seater
₹11.85 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Traveller 3050WB/12-Seater
₹11.85 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Traveller 3050WB/13-Seater
₹11.85 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Force Motors Traveller Images

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Force Motors Traveller Related News

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 Force Motors Traveller Related News

Force Motors Traveller Specifications and Features

Max Power114 HP
Max Torque350 Nm
TransmissionManual
Engine2596 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
View all Traveller specs and features

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