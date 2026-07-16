Force Motors Traveller Price:

Force Motors Traveller is priced between Rs. 11.85 - 18.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Force Motors Traveller?

The Force Motors Traveller is available in 14 variants - 3050WB/9-Seater, 3050WB/12-Seater, 3050WB/13-Seater, 3350WB/12-Seater, 3350WB/14-Seater, 3350WB/9-Seater, 3350WB/13-Seater, 4020WB/20-Seater, 3700WB/17-Seater, 3700WB/12-Seater, 4020WB/19-Seater, 3700WB/17-Seater/CNG, 4020WB/20-Seater/CNG, 4020WB/22-Seater/CNG.

What is the ground clearance of Force Motors Traveller?

Force Motors Traveller has a ground clearance of 200.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Force Motors Traveller?

Force Motors Traveller comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2596 cc engine .

What is the Seating Capacity of Force Motors Traveller?

Force Motors Traveller offers a D+13 configuration.