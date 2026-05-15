Force Motors Traveller N Price:

Force Motors Traveller N is priced between Rs. 14.92 - 22.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Force Motors Traveller N?

The Force Motors Traveller N is available in 8 variants - 3050 WB, 3350 WB, Wider Body 3350 WB, 3700 WB, 4020 WB, Wider Body 4020 WB, 4020 WB CNG, Wider Body 4020 WB CNG.

What is the ground clearance of Force Motors Traveller N?

Force Motors Traveller N has a ground clearance of 200 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Force Motors Traveller N?

Force Motors Traveller N comes in both diesel and cng engine options, comes with 2596 cc engine, and features a Monocoque construction body type.

What is the mileage of Force Motors Traveller N?

Force Motors Traveller N gives a mileage in the range 10-17 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Force Motors Traveller N?

Force Motors Traveller N offers a 13+D configuration.