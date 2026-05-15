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FORCE MOTORS Traveller N

₹14.92 - 22.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Force Motors Traveller N Price:

Force Motors Traveller N is priced between Rs. 14.92 - 22.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Force Motors Traveller N?

The Force Motors Traveller N is available in 8 variants - 3050 WB, 3350 WB, Wider Body 3350 WB, 3700 WB, 4020 WB, Wider Body 4020 WB, 4020 WB CNG, Wider Body 4020 WB CNG.

What is the ground clearance of Force Motors Traveller N?

Force Motors Traveller N has a ground clearance of 200 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Force Motors Traveller N?

Force Motors Traveller N comes in both diesel and cng engine options, comes with 2596 cc engine, and features a Monocoque construction body type.

What is the mileage of Force Motors Traveller N?

Force Motors Traveller N gives a mileage in the range 10-17 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Force Motors Traveller N?

Force Motors Traveller N offers a 13+D configuration.

Force Motors Traveller N Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2596 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel | CNG
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    350 Nm
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Force Motors Traveller N Variants

Force Motors Traveller N price starts at ₹ 14.92 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 22.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Force Motors Traveller N comes in 8 variants. Force Motors Traveller N's top variant is Wider Body 4020 WB CNG.
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Diesel
CNG
Manual
8 Variants Available
Traveller N 3050 WB
₹14.92 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Traveller N 3350 WB
₹17.62 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Traveller N Wider Body 3350 WB
₹17.86 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Force Motors Traveller N Images

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Force Motors Traveller N Specifications and Features

Body TypeMonocoque construction
Max Torque350 Nm
Mileage10-17 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine2596 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel,CNG
View all Traveller N specs and features

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