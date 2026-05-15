Force Motors Traveller N Key Specs
- Engine2596 cc
- Mileage10 kmpl
- FuelDiesel | CNG
- Max Torque350 Nm
Force Motors Traveller N is priced between Rs. 14.92 - 22.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Force Motors Traveller N is available in 8 variants - 3050 WB, 3350 WB, Wider Body 3350 WB, 3700 WB, 4020 WB, Wider Body 4020 WB, 4020 WB CNG, Wider Body 4020 WB CNG.
Force Motors Traveller N has a ground clearance of 200 mm.
Force Motors Traveller N comes in both diesel and cng engine options, comes with 2596 cc engine, and features a Monocoque construction body type.
Force Motors Traveller N gives a mileage in the range 10-17 kmpl (Company claimed).
Force Motors Traveller N offers a 13+D configuration.
|Body Type
|Monocoque construction
|Max Torque
|350 Nm
|Mileage
|10-17 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|2596 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel,CNG
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*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price