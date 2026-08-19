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5 cars and SUVs I would buy under 50 lakh that produce more than 200 bhp

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2026, 17:27 pm
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Five cars under 50 lakh offer over 200 bhp, including the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Audi A4, MG Majestor and Volvo EX30, blending performance with practicality

MG Majestor
5 cars and SUVs I would buy under ₹50 lakh that produce more than 200 bhp
MG Majestor
5 cars and SUVs I would buy under ₹50 lakh that produce more than 200 bhp

Buying a powerful, fast car is every automobile enthusiast’s dream. While import taxes are pretty high in India, making Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris, Maseratis and the like out of normal people’s range, there are a select few that can be bought under 50 lakh. While the 50 lakh mark is pretty high, it remains achievable for people willing to buy a fast car. Here are 5 cars and SUVs I would buy under 50 lakh that produce more than 200 bhp:

1 Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
EMI starting at just
₹48,400/ month
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The Skoda Kodiaq is the flagship SUV from the Czech automaker and is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The starting ex-showroom price of the Skoda Kodiaq is 36.99 lakh.

2 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
EMI starting at just
₹64,100/ month
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The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, much like the Skoda Kodiaq. Additionally, the Volkswagen Tiguan  R-Line boasts a price tag of 47.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Audi A4
Audi A4
Audi A4
EMI starting at just
₹61,300/ month
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The Audi A4 is the entry-level model in the German automaker’s popular sedan lineup. The Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission. The Audi A4 is priced at 46.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 MG Majestor
MG Majestor
MG Majestor
EMI starting at just
₹52,400/ month
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An absolute behemoth on the road, the MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Majestor SUV gets four-wheel drive with terrain modes, three differential locks and a low-range transfer case, making the SUV extremely capable in off-road situations. Additionally, it boasts three rows and seven seats, which can easily fit a big family. The starting ex-showroom price of the MG Majestor is set at 42.99 lakh.

5 Volvo EX30
Volvo EX30
Volvo EX30
EMI starting at just
₹53,700/ month
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Swedish automaker Volvo’s entry-level car is the Volvo EX30, which is also the entry-level electric car from the company’s portfolio. Additionally, it is powered by a 69 kWh battery pack, which sends power to a rear-axle-mounted electric motor producing 268.2 bhp and 343 Nm of torque. In addition to that, it boasts a range of up to 480 km, goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph. The starting ex-showroom price of the Volvo EX30 is 41 lakh. 

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2026, 17:27 pm IST

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