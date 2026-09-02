Force Motors records 3,721 unit sales in August 2026, grows by 62% Y-o-Y

Indian automaker Force Motors reported total domestic sales of 3,721 units in August 2026, compared to 2,295 units sold in August 2025, registering a 62 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The growth reflects demand across the company’s vehicle segments, owing to its diverse product portfolio.

Commenting on the performance, Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors, said, “The strong growth in August is encouraging and reflects the positive response we are seeing across our portfolio. The recent introduction of the Traveller N and Urbania Deluxe has further strengthened our product offering, and we are pleased with the response from our customers. We will continue to stay close to our customers, understand their needs and keep improving our products to serve them better. As we build on this momentum, our focus will remain on delivering the right products and experiences, while continuing to execute with consistency."





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Force Motors: Gurkha, Urbania Deluxe, Traveller N

Following the initial scale-up of the new Force Traveller N and Urbania Deluxe, volumes have stabilised since launch, enabling the company to meet market demand with consistency. Replacing the existing Urbania as the brand's standard premium shared mobility offering, the updated van gets a more powerful Mercedes-derived diesel engine, a refreshed cabin, additional comfort features and new technology. The Urbania Deluxe continues to target fleet operators, luxury staff transportation, airport transfers and premium passenger mobility services, while offering improvements in performance, safety and passenger experience.

Also Read : Force Motors Urbania Deluxe launched at ₹28.7 lakh with upgraded features and more power

However, the company is not limited to just the Traveller or Urbania. The Gurkha, in its three-door and five-door iterations, have become one of the standout vehicles in the 4x4 SUV category. The Force Gurkha is powered by a 2.6L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel FM2.6 CR CD engine producing a peak power output of 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual with a four-wheel drive manual case.

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