Force Motors Traveller N Specifications

Force Motors Traveller N comes in six diesel variant and two CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a 22+D-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10-17 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Traveller N measures 6,965 mm in length, 2,245 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 4,020 mm. The ground clearance of Traveller N is 180 mm. A 22+D-seat model, Force Motors Traveller N sits in the Monocoque construction segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less