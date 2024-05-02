hamburger icon
Traveller NPriceMileageImages
Force Motors Traveller N Traveller N
1/2
Force Motors Traveller N Traveller N
2/2

Force Motors Traveller N Specifications

Force Motors Traveller N is a 13+D seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 14,92,000 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 2596 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual. Force Motors Traveller N mileage is 10-17 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
₹14.92 - 22.16 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Force Motors Traveller N Specs

Force Motors Traveller N comes in six diesel variant and two CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a 22+D-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10-17 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type ...Read More