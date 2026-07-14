5 most affordable convertibles I would recommend if you love roadsters
If you are looking for the most affordable convertibles available in India, here is a quick look at the top 5 most affordable convertibles.
Convertibles have a different fan base across the world, and India is no different from that. Convertibles are loved for the unique, visceral open-top driving experience they offer. The convertible car market in India focuses entirely on premium, luxury, and exotic imported segments. Because of these heavy import duties and niche demand, there are no mass-market, budget-friendly convertible cars manufactured locally. The options in this category range from premium compacts to elite supercars.
If you are looking for the most affordable convertibles available in India, the range spans from sporty hatchbacks to pure-bred roadsters. Here is a quick look at the top 5 most affordable convertibles.
The Mini Cooper S Convertible leads the pack as the absolute cheapest convertible in India. Powering the Mini Cooper S Convertible is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 204 bhp peak power. The most budget-friendly open-top car in the country features an electrically operated fabric roof that drops in just 18 seconds.
MG Cyberster is an all-electric roadster that is sold through the MG Select retail network. Powered by a dual electric motor setup, which churns out 503 bhp peak power and channels that to all four wheels via an AWD, the MG Cyberster is the only fully electric sports roadster in India that features sleek scissor doors and lightning-fast 3.2-second acceleration to reach 100 kmph from a standstill position. It gets a 77 kWh battery pack that promises up to 580 km range on a single charge. The Cyberster is capable of running at a 200 kmph top speed.
BMW Z4 M40i comes carrying the iconic nomenclature that shot to fame after being featured in a James Bond movie. The BMW Z4 is a classic rear-wheel-drive (RWD) convertible offering razor-sharp handling. It features a classic electric fabric soft-top roof that can be raised or lowered in just 10 seconds at speeds up to 50 kmph.
The BMW M440i xDrive Convertible is a high-performance open-top luxury car. It pairs the celebrated 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-6 engine (B58) with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The powertrain is capable of churning out 369 bhp peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque, enabling the car to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.
Mercedes-Benz, the top luxury carmaker in India too, has its own offering in this space, in the form of the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is capable of churning out 254 bhp peak power. It is the most affordable convertible from Mercedes-Benz in India, blending supreme comfort with a multi-layer acoustic soft top.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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