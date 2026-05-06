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BMW M440i

₹1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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BMW M440i Price:

BMW M440i is priced at Rs. 1.09 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW M440i?

The BMW M440i is available in 1 variant - xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic.

What are the BMW M440i colour options?

BMW M440i comes in seven colour options: Arctic Race Blue, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Cape York Green, Fire Red, Portimao Blue, Mineral White.

What is the ground clearance of BMW M440i?

BMW M440i has a ground clearance of 1394 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M440i?

BMW M440i comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2998 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW M440i?

BMW M440i rivals are Audi RS5, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, BMW i5, Lexus ES.

What is the mileage of BMW M440i?

BMW M440i comes with a mileage of 10.24 kmpl (Company claimed).

BMW M440i Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10.24 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    447 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All M440i SpecsView specs icon

BMW M440i Variants

BMW M440i price starts at ₹ 1.09 Cr .
1 Variant Available
M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic
₹1.09 Cr*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW M440i Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 May 2026
The BMW M440i Convertible and Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet offer luxury, but differ in performance, size, and price.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
The BMW M440i xDrive Convertible combines performance, luxury, and practicality, featuring a powerful engine and advanced technology.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
The BMW M440i xDrive Convertible launches in India at ₹1.09 crore, featuring a powerful engine and advanced technology.Read Full Story

BMW M440i Visual Comparison

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BMW M440i comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW M440i
BMW M440i image
Rs. 1.09 CrOnwards-369 bhp500 NmAutomatic-1394 mm447 L4770 mm1852 mm1394 mm-
Audi RS5Audi RS5 imageRs. 1.07 CrOnwards
51
444 bhp600 NmAutomatic6-465478318661409-M440iVSRS5
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 imageRs. 99.4 LakhsOnwards-402 bhp500 NmAutomatic7-455 litres4791 mm1824 mm1437 mm5.9 metresM440iVSAMG C 43
BMW i5BMW i5 imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards
4.81
601 bhp795 Nm-6-490 litres5060 mm1900 mm1505 mm-M440iVSi5
Lexus ESLexus ES imageRs. 89.99 LakhsOnwards
4.81
338 bhp438 Nm-10122 mm-5145 mm1920 mm1575 mm-M440iVSES

BMW M440i Images

BMW M440i Image 1
BMW M440i Image 2
BMW M440i Image 3

BMW M440i Colours

BMW M440i is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Arctic Race Blue
Black Sapphire
Brooklyn Grey
Cape York Green
Fire Red
Portimao Blue
Mineral White
Arctic race blue

BMW M440i Alternatives

Audi RS5

Audi RS5

1.07 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
M440ivsRS5
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

99.4 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
M440ivsAMG C 43
BMW i5

BMW i5

1.2 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
M440ivsi5
Lexus ES

Lexus ES

89.99 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
M440ivsES

BMW M440i Related News

The BMW M440i Convertible and Mercedes CLE 300 Cabriolet are two of the few luxury drop-tops on sale in India.
BMW M440i Convertible vs Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet: Comparing the luxury drop-tops
6 May 2026
The BMW M440i xDrive Convertible features a fabric soft-top roof that opens in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h.
BMW M440i Convertible: 5 key highlights of the drop-top
5 May 2026
Nissan Magnite in the new Olive Bronze shade.
Nissan Magnite gets new Olive Bronze colour shade
15 May 2026
NDMC has announced discounted EV parking and new employee shuttle services as part of its sustainable mobility initiative in central Delhi.
EVs to get 50% parking fee relaxation in Lutyens' Delhi
15 May 2026
Tesla has opened its first dealership in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area with the Model Y and Model Y L on display.
Tesla opens first Bengaluru dealership in Whitefield, expands after-sales support
14 May 2026
The Mahindra Thar might be an extremely popular SUV, but the Thar diesel has every reason to be discontinued in future when the emission norms get even more stringent.
5 diesel cars and SUVS I would buy in 2026 before they disappear
14 May 2026
2026 Toyota Hilux launched in electric and diesel avatars in the UK
2026 Toyota Hilux launched in electric, diesel avatars in the UK, prices revealed
14 May 2026
View all
 BMW M440i Related News

BMW M440i Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage10.24 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine 2998 cc
Max Speed250 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all M440i specs and features

BMW M440i Mileage

BMW M440i in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M440i's petrol variant is 10.24 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic comes with a litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10.24 kmpl

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