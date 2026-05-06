BMW M440i Price:

BMW M440i is priced at Rs. 1.09 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW M440i?

The BMW M440i is available in 1 variant - xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic.

What are the BMW M440i colour options?

BMW M440i comes in seven colour options: Arctic Race Blue, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Cape York Green, Fire Red, Portimao Blue, Mineral White.

What is the ground clearance of BMW M440i?

BMW M440i has a ground clearance of 1394 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M440i?

BMW M440i comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2998 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW M440i?

BMW M440i rivals are Audi RS5, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, BMW i5, Lexus ES.

What is the mileage of BMW M440i?

BMW M440i comes with a mileage of 10.24 kmpl (Company claimed).