BMW M440i Key Specs
- Engine2998 cc
- Mileage10.24 kmpl
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space447 litres
- Max Torque500 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
BMW M440i is priced at Rs. 1.09 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW M440i is available in 1 variant - xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic.
BMW M440i comes in seven colour options: Arctic Race Blue, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Cape York Green, Fire Red, Portimao Blue, Mineral White.
BMW M440i has a ground clearance of 1394 mm.
BMW M440i comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2998 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.
BMW M440i rivals are Audi RS5, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, BMW i5, Lexus ES.
BMW M440i comes with a mileage of 10.24 kmpl (Company claimed).
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW M440i
|Rs. 1.09 CrOnwards
|-
|369 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|-
|1394 mm
|447 L
|4770 mm
|1852 mm
|1394 mm
|-
|Audi RS5
|Rs. 1.07 CrOnwards
|444 bhp
|600 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|465
|4783
|1866
|1409
|-
|M440iVSRS5
|Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
|Rs. 99.4 LakhsOnwards
|-
|402 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|-
|455 litres
|4791 mm
|1824 mm
|1437 mm
|5.9 metres
|M440iVSAMG C 43
|BMW i5
|Rs. 1.2 CrOnwards
|601 bhp
|795 Nm
|-
|6
|-
|490 litres
|5060 mm
|1900 mm
|1505 mm
|-
|M440iVSi5
|Lexus ES
|Rs. 89.99 LakhsOnwards
|338 bhp
|438 Nm
|-
|10
|122 mm
|-
|5145 mm
|1920 mm
|1575 mm
|-
|M440iVSES
BMW M440i is available in the 7 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|500 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|10.24 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2998 cc
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
BMW M440i in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M440i's petrol variant is 10.24 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic comes with a litres fuel tank.
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