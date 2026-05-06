BMW M440i Convertible vs Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet: Comparing the luxury drop-tops

Open-top luxury cars are a rare sight on Indian roads, and choices in this segment are limited. Two of the most prominent options available in India right now are the BMW M440i xDrive Convertible and the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet. Both promise a mix of performance and comfort with the added appeal of roof-down driving. While they sit close in price, they take slightly different approaches when it comes to size, performance and overall character. Let's take a look at how they compare on paper:

BMW M440i Convertible vs Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet: Price and variants

The BMW M440i xDrive Convertible is priced at ₹1.09 crore, while the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet costs ₹1.15 crore, both ex-showroom, India. That gives BMW a clear price advantage of ₹6 lakh.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BMW M440i 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.09 Cr Compare View Offers DISCONTINUED Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet 1991.0 cc 1991.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 68.70 Lakhs Compare View Details Audi RS5 2894 cc 2894 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.07 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 1991 cc 1991 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 99.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW i5 83.9 kWh 83.9 kWh 516 km 516 km ₹ 1.20 Cr Compare View Offers Lexus ES 2487 cc 2487 cc 74.4 kWh 74.4 kWh 580 km 580 km ₹ 89.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The gap grows further if the Mercedes is chosen with one of its ‘Manufaktur’ exterior paint finishes. In that case, the difference increases by another ₹6.90 lakh. Mercedes-Benz India offers the CLE 300 Cabriolet only in AMG Line trim, which means it gets a lower ride height and a firmer suspension setup than the non-AMG Line version. The BMW does not need a special trim for sportier hardware, since adaptive sports suspension comes as standard.

Specifications Comparison BMW M440i Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Engine 2998.0 cc 1991.0 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol Check detailed comparison

Also Read : BMW M440i Convertible: 5 key highlights of the drop-top

BMW M440i Convertible vs Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet: Size and road presence

The Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet is the bigger car in every key exterior measurement. It is 80 mm longer, 30 mm taller and 9 mm wider than the BMW M440i Convertible. Its wheelbase is also 14 mm longer, which should help it feel a little more spacious inside.

Despite the size difference, both cars share the same 385-litre boot capacity with the roof up. They also ride on 19-inch alloy wheels. The Mercedes weighs 1,985 kg, which is 68 kg more than the BMW’s 1,890 kg kerb weight.

BMW M440i Convertible vs Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet: Engines and performance

Under the bonnet, the BMW uses a 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-petrol engine, while the Mercedes runs a 2.0-litre inline-four turbo-petrol unit. Both are paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The BMW’s larger engine develops about 369 bhp and 500 Nm, compared with about 254 bhp and 400 Nm in the Mercedes. The BMW also gets an 8-speed automatic, while the Mercedes uses a 9-speed automatic.

Both convertibles have the same electronically limited top speed of 250 kph, but the BMW is far quicker off the line. It is claimed to sprint from 0-100 kph in 4.9 seconds, compared with 6.6 seconds for the Mercedes. The BMW’s stronger output and lower weight help it build a noticeable lead here.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs Tesla Model Y: Specs, features and pricing comparison

BMW M440i Convertible vs Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet: Which one makes more sense?

The Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet offers a larger body and a more premium grand-touring feel, while the BMW M440i xDrive Convertible focuses more on performance. For buyers looking at value, speed and a lower price, the BMW has the stronger case. Those who want a bigger car may lean toward the Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: