Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs Tesla Model Y: Specs, features and pricing comparison

The arrival of the Mercedes-Benz CLA EV gives buyers in India another premium electric option in the ₹55 lakh to ₹68 lakh bracket, where the Tesla Model Y is already competing. While both are modern EVs packed with technology, they take very different approaches. The CLA EV is a sleek luxury sedan focused on style, comfort and long-range efficiency, whereas the Model Y is a crossover built around space, practicality and Tesla’s software-led ownership experience. Here is how they compare on price, features and performance.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs Tesla Model Y: Performance and range

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ Long Range develops 200 kW, or about 268 bhp, and claims up to 792 km WLTP range. Mercedes says it can add 400 km of range in 20 minutes using a 240 kW DC fast charger, making it one of the strongest long-distance touring options in this price band.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz CLA 85.5 kWh 85.5 kWh 792 km 792 km ₹ 55 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tesla Model Y 88 kWh 88 kWh 681 km 681 km ₹ 59.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW i4 83.9 kWh 83.9 kWh 590 km 590 km ₹ 72.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 631 km 631 km ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82 kWh 82 kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Tesla’s India-spec Model Y is offered in two five-seat variants. The Rear-Wheel Drive version claims 500 km WLTP range and a 0-100 kmph time of 5.9 seconds. The Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive improves that to 661 km WLTP and cuts the 0-100 kmph sprint to 5.6 seconds. Both versions have a top speed of 201 km/h.

Charging performance is another strength for Tesla. The standard Model Y supports up to 175 kW DC charging and can add up to 238 km in 15 minutes, while the Long Range version supports up to 250 kW and can add up to 267 km in 15 minutes under claimed conditions.

In simple terms, the CLA leads on outright claimed range and ultra-fast 800V charging hardware, while the Model Y offers quicker acceleration, strong efficiency and everyday usability.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs Tesla Model Y: Features

The CLA EV stands out for its software-heavy cabin and premium presentation. Mercedes gives it MB.OS, the MBUX Superscreen, a 14-inch central display, a 10.25-inch driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, wireless charging and a 101-litre frunk. The car also gets a panel with 142 illuminated stars, MULTIBEAM LED headlights and Manoeuvring Assist.

The Model Y focuses more on practicality and a minimalist layout. Tesla offers a 16-inch centre touchscreen, an 8-inch rear touchscreen, seating for up to five adults and 2,138 litres of cargo space. The India page also lists 167 mm ground clearance and charging support of up to 175 kW on the standard version and 250 kW on the Long Range RWD.

On features, the CLA EV is the more elaborate luxury product, with more emphasis on digital cockpit tech, lighting and novelty items like the frunk. The Model Y is simpler in design but stronger on cabin space, rear-seat tech and day-to-day usability. That makes the Mercedes feel more luxurious, while the Tesla feels more functional.

Also Read : How is Tesla doing everything right with Model Y L pricing? An analysis

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs Tesla Model Y: Price

Mercedes has priced the CLA 200 Standard Range at ₹55 lakh, the CLA 250+ Long Range at ₹59 lakh, and the CLA 250+ Launch Edition at ₹64 lakh.

The Tesla Model Y range in India starts at ₹59.89 lakh for the Rear-Wheel Drive version, while the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive is priced at ₹67.89 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs Tesla Model Y: Which one is for you?

The Mercedes-Benz CLA EV and Tesla Model Y may sit in a similar price bracket, but they cater to different priorities. The CLA EV feels like the more traditional luxury choice, with elegant styling, a richer cabin atmosphere, strong claimed range and the badge appeal many premium buyers still value. It suits those who want their EV to feel special every time they step inside.

The Tesla Model Y takes a more practical crossover approach, offering a roomier cabin, larger luggage space, easier everyday usability and Tesla’s software-led ownership experience. It is the stronger option for buyers who prioritise space, convenience and a simpler digital interface.

You should pick the CLA EV for luxury, refinement and long-range touring appeal. Or else pick the Model Y if practicality, cabin versatility and everyday ease matter more to you.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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