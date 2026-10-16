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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Glanza Facelift Vs Hyundai I20: Monthly Emi Comparison

Toyota Glanza facelift vs Hyundai i20: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2026, 10:15 am
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Toyota Glanza competes with rivals such as Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

Glanza vs i20
Toyota Glanza competes with rivals such as Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.
Glanza vs i20
Toyota Glanza competes with rivals such as Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.
Toyota Glanza
EMI starting at just
₹9,200/ month
Check Eligibility

Toyota Glanza has received a much-awaited facelift, which came on the heels of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift. The Toyota Glanza facelift retains the silhouette of the pre-facelift version, but the design has been tweaked, and new features have been added. Also, there is a new three-cylinder petrol engine, which replaces the erstwhile four-cylinder petrol engine.

Launched at a price ranging between 6.99 lakh and 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Glanza facelift has revised its competition with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, on which the premium hatchback is based. Also, it challenges rivals like the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.

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Toyota Glanza vs Hyundai i20: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top-end pricing of both the models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for the loan has been considered as 36 months.

Toyota Glanza vs Hyundai i20: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Toyota Glanza E MT 6.99 lakh9.5%36 months 22,391
Toyota Glanza V (O) AMT 10.98 lakh 35,172
Hyundai i20 MT ERA 5.99 lakh 19,210
Hyundai i20 IVT ASTA (O) DT Knight Edition 10.68 lakh 34,218

According to the calculation, the Toyota Glanza commands a monthly EMI between 22,391 and 35,172, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 commands a monthly EMI between 19,210 and 34,218, depending on the variant.

However, customers must remember that the monthly EMI for any vehicle may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, applicable offers and discounts, the rate of interest, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the repayment tenure, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2026, 10:15 am IST
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