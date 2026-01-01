|Engine
|2998 cc
|Mileage
|10.24 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with a Iconic B58 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, is listed at ₹1.24 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the M440i deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.24 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 7 colour options: Arctic Race Blue, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Cape York Green, Fire Red, Portimao Blue, Mineral White.
The M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears. This unit makes 369 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm of torque.
In the M440i's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi RS5 priced ₹1.07 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 priced ₹99.4 Lakhs.
The M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic has Find My Car, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Ambient Interior Lighting, Air Conditioner, Cruise Control, Auto Dimming IRVM, Heads Up Display (HUD) and Door Ajar Warning.