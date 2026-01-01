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BMW M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic

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1.24 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW M440i Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Mileage10.24 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all M440i specs and features

M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic

M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic Prices

The M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with a Iconic B58 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, is listed at ₹1.24 Crore (ex-showroom).

M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic Mileage

All variants of the M440i deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.24 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic Colours

The M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 7 colour options: Arctic Race Blue, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Cape York Green, Fire Red, Portimao Blue, Mineral White.

M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic Engine and Transmission

The M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears. This unit makes 369 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm of torque.

M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the M440i's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi RS5 priced ₹1.07 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 priced ₹99.4 Lakhs.

M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic Specs & Features

The M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic has Find My Car, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Ambient Interior Lighting, Air Conditioner, Cruise Control, Auto Dimming IRVM, Heads Up Display (HUD) and Door Ajar Warning.

BMW M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic Price

M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic

₹1.24 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,00,000
RTO
10,90,000
Insurance
4,51,783
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,24,42,283
EMI@2,67,433/mo
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BMW M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Iconic B58
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
10.24 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
369 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4770 mm
Ground Clearance
1394 mm
Wheelbase
2851 mm
Height
1394 mm
Width
1852 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
Seating Capacity
No
Doors
4

Mobile Application Features

Find My Car
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus
Drive Modes Count
3
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
8-Gear
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Door Pockets
Front & Rear Door

Storage

Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen Display

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
BMW M440i xDrive Convertible Petrol Turbo Automatic EMI
EMI2,40,690 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,11,98,054
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,11,98,054
Interest Amount
32,43,337
Payable Amount
1,44,41,391

BMW M440i Alternatives

Audi RS5

Audi RS5

1.07 Cr
+1
M440ivsRS5
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

99.4 Lakhs
M440ivsAMG C 43
BMW i5

BMW i5

1.2 Cr
M440ivsi5
Lexus ES

Lexus ES

89.99 Lakhs
M440ivsES

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