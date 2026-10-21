2027 Lexus NX debuts in the US market; Is it India-bound?

Japanese luxury automaker Lexus has unveiled the updated 2027 NX, revising the luxury compact SUV’s design, powertrain technology, cabin experience and safety features. The 2027 model year SUV will transition to an exclusively electrified lineup, comprising the NX 350h hybrid and NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid variants.

2027 Lexus NX: Exterior and Interior Updates

The 2027 NX is built on the luxury automaker's ‘Vital Tech’ design philosophy. The front fascia boasts a wide, low stance, with the grille accommodating the headlamps and cornering lights. Additionally, the headlamps feature an integrated dual-line lighting signature incorporating the turn indicators and daytime running lights. At the rear, Lexus has introduced its first Double L Signature combination lamps, featuring illuminated L-shaped elements and an illuminated Lexus logo.

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On the inside, the dashboard adopts a horizontal layout, combining a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a standard 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The redesigned steering wheel features the Lexus lettering in the brand’s latest typeface, while a soft-touch control panel incorporates concealed switches for functions such as climate control and defogging. Ambient lighting extends from the dashboard to the door trims, creating a more open cabin atmosphere. Moreover, the interior is offered in five colour schemes, including new Abalos and F SPORT-exclusive Radiant Red options. Depending on the variant, the SUV can also be equipped with a Mark Levinson audio system, Advanced Park with Remote Park and a Panoramic View Monitor. F SPORT versions receive exclusive exterior styling elements, 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels, available red brake callipers and a more driver-focused cabin.

2027 Lexus NX: Hybrid Powertrain and Performance

The updated 2027 NX will be available in two electrified configurations: the NX 350h hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). Both benefit from an updated e-Axle assembly that integrates the transaxle, electric motor and power control unit into a more compact and lightweight package. Lexus has also introduced silicon carbide semiconductors in the inverter to improve efficiency.

The NX 350h uses a 2.5L petrol engine producing 186 hp and 234 Nm of torque. Its updated hybrid system delivers a preliminary combined output of 244 hp, an increase of 4 hp over the 2026 model. In addition, the revised battery management is intended to improve the contribution of the electric motors during acceleration, delivering a smoother and more linear response.

Meanwhile, the NX 450h+ receives more substantial powertrain upgrades. Its front motor generator now produces 203 hp, compared with 180 hp previously, while the rear motor continues to deliver 54 hp. Combined system output rises to a preliminary 324 hp, up from 304 hp in the outgoing model. The revised lithium-ion battery offers an eight per cent increase in both output and capacity.

Lexus estimates an all-electric driving range of approximately 72 km for the NX 450h+ variants. The plug-in hybrid also gains standard DC fast-charging capability, using a North American Charging Standard-style port. Under ideal conditions, charging from 10 per cent to 100 per cent using a 240V AC charger is estimated to take as little as 2.5 hours, while a 50kW DC charger can replenish the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 35 minutes.

An electronic E-Four all-wheel-drive system is standard on the NX 450h+ range and the NX 350h F SPORT and Luxury grades. It is also available on the NX 350h Premium and Premium+ variants. The system has revised rear-motor control to maintain all-wheel-drive operation across a wider range of driving conditions.

2027 Lexus NX: Body Structure and Technology

Lexus has reinforced the NX’s body structure with additional floor and tunnel reinforcements, alongside redesigned suspension towers. These changes are intended to improve handling, ride comfort and cabin refinement. The company says revisions to sound-insulating materials and other components reduce engine noise inside the cabin by 20% compared with the 2026 model.

The steering system has also been recalibrated, with a smaller steering wheel and a variable steering ratio fitted across the range. Updated accelerator and brake controls aim to deliver more predictable responses and improve stability during sudden manoeuvres.

Technology upgrades include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, an integrated drive recorder, over-the-air software updates and Digital Key functionality. Select variants also receive Sensory Concierge, which coordinates cabin lighting, audio, climate settings, seat temperature and fragrance through three modes: Inspire, Radiance and Revitalise.

Also Read : Lexus ES 350h launched in India at ₹66.10 lakh; Returns a claimed 25.22 km/l fuel economy

2027 Lexus NX: Safety Features and Variants

All 2027 NX variants will come equipped with Lexus Safety System+ 4.0. The package includes pre-collision assistance with pedestrian detection, emergency steering support, intersection turn assist, full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane-tracing assistance, lane-departure warning, road-sign recognition, automatic high beams and Proactive Driving Assist. Additional available features include Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, rear pedestrian detection and front cross-traffic alert.

The 2027 NX lineup will comprise Premium, Premium+, F SPORT and Luxury grades. The NX 350h Premium and Premium+ will be offered with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, while the F SPORT and Luxury variants will be all-wheel drive only. All NX 450h+ grades will also feature all-wheel drive. Lexus has yet to announce pricing for the updated NX. The updated model is expected to reach global markets by the end of 2026, with India expected to be one of them.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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