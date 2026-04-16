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JSW Lepas L6

Exp. Launch in Dec 2027
₹18 - 30 Lakhs*Expected price
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Chery Lepas L6 Overview

Chery, in partnership with JSW, has filed a design patent for the Lepas L6 electric SUV in India, indicating early-stage plans to evaluate the model for the domestic market. The Lepas L6 is positioned as a C-segment electric SUV and is scheduled to debut in the UK market in Q4 2026. If introduced in India, it is expected to be sold under the JSW-led portfolio alongside other Chery-derived products. The model represents Chery’s expanding global EV strategy, with a focus on combining aerodynamic design, modern technology and competitive range figures.

Chery Lepas L6 Price

Chery has not disclosed pricing for the Lepas L6 in India. Based on its positioning and specifications, it is expected to be placed within the premium midsize electric SUV segment. This should put it at a price range of 17-25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Chery Lepas L6 Launch Date

There is no official confirmation regarding the India launch timeline. The Lepas L6 is set to debut in international markets such as the UK in Q4 2026, while an India launch, if planned, could follow at a later stage.

Chery Lepas L6 Range & Battery

The Chery Lepas L6 EV is expected to be equipped with a 67 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed driving range of approximately 450 km on a single charge. The model is also expected to support fast charging, with the ability to charge from 30 to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes, depending on charging conditions.

Chery Lepas L6 Specs & Features

The Lepas L6 EV features a distinct design compared to its internal combustion counterpart, adopting a closed-off front grille in line with typical electric vehicle styling. The front fascia is further defined by slim vertical air dams with black spade-shaped inserts, giving it a sharper and more modern appearance. The headlamp setup is slim and horizontally aligned, complemented by LED daytime running lights positioned below, contributing to an aerodynamic and futuristic look.

The overall design prioritises aerodynamic efficiency, which plays a role in enhancing driving range and performance. Inside, the Lepas L6 is expected to feature a tech-focused cabin with connected car technology, a digital interface and a feature-rich layout aimed at improving convenience and user experience.

In addition to the all-electric version, the Lepas L6 is also available globally with a hybrid powertrain. This setup combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack, delivering a claimed combined range of up to 1,200 km. While not confirmed for India, the hybrid variant could be considered depending on market demand.

Chery Lepas L6 Safety

The Lepas L6 is expected to offer a comprehensive safety suite, including a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system. The global version is anticipated to achieve strong crash safety ratings, with expectations of a five-star rating in international safety assessments. Additional safety features are likely to include multiple airbags and active safety systems.

Chery Lepas L6 Rivals

If launched in India, the Chery Lepas L6 EV is expected to compete with models such as the BYD Atto 3 and top-spec variants of the Hyundai Creta EV, depending on its final pricing and positioning.

JSW Lepas L6 Latest Updates

Calendar icon16 Apr 2026
Chery and JSW have filed a design patent for the Lepas L6 electric SUV, debuting in the UK by 2026.Read Full Story

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JSW Lepas L6 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity67 kWh
Body TypeSUV
Range450 km

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