BMW X3 Shadow Edition launched at 74.90 Lakh with cosmetic upgrades

BMW India has unveiled a new special edition of its SUV, the BMW X3 Shadow Edition, priced at ₹74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This exclusive version is available in the xDrive20d M Sport trim.

The special edition is only available in the xDrive20d M Sport trim. The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport trim Shadow Edition gets exterior and interior upgar

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition boasts several exterior features. It includes a blacked out kidney grille, high-gloss black tailpipes and high-gloss black window graphics, roof rails, and kidney frame and bars. The SUV rides on 19-inch Y-spoke style 887 M alloy wheels.

Inside, the Shadow Edition features a multi-function sport steering wheel and electric seat adjustment with memory function and leather Vernasca upholstery. The cabin is equipped with a panoramic glass roof and a welcome light carpet along with ambient lighting with six dimmable settings, electroplated controls, 3-zone automatic climate control and roller sunblinds.

The cabin further features a 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW Operating System 7.0. This system includes 3D Navigation, BMW Gesture Control, and supports Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the vehicle is fitted with a 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers and individually adjustable equalising for an immersive audio experience.

Under the hood, the BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. Paired with an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission, it delivers 190 bhp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm. The SUV is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds and can reach a top speed of 213 kmph. Mechanically it also features electronically controlled Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X), extended Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), hill start assist, and hill descent control for enhanced driving performance.

On the safety front, the Shadow Edition is equipped with six airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC), and cornering brake control (CBC), ensuring a safe and secure driving experience.

