New-gen MINI Cooper S and Countryman pre-bookings begin in India. Launch soon

MINI India is accepting pre-bookings for the new-generation Cooper S and Countryman E SUV with the booking window now opened on the brand’s website. The new-generation MINI Cooper 3-door and Countryman Electric made their global debuts in September last year. The 3-door hot hatch is in its fourth generation and gets an evolutionary design update that gives the model familiar looks albeit with a host of new lines and tech. The new Countryman Electric has gone through a similar overhaul while growing in proportions.

2025 MINI Cooper S: New Styling

The new MIN Cooper S gets a redesigned grille, new round LED headlamps with three customisable LED DRL signatures. The overall lines are cleaner than before with flatter surfaces all over. The silhouette remains identical on the Cooper S, while the rear gets an updated version of the Union Jack-themed taillights.

The cabin sports a minimalist theme carrying the large round 9.4-inch infotainment display in the centre console with the MINI Operating System 9, which also houses most controls in the car. The unit also doubles up as the instrument console, while a head-up display is now placed ahead of the steering wheel. MINI has retained some of the familiar elements including the toggle switches for the experience modes, parking brake, gear selector, and start-stop switch. There’s ambient lighting to light up the cabin in multiple colours.

2025 MINI Cooper S: Specifications

Powering the MINI Cooper S will be the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 201 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Compared to its predecessor, the new offering gets a 25 bhp and 20 Nm bump in power. 0-100 kmph comes up in 6.6 seconds, 0.1 seconds faster than the older version, while power goes to the front wheels using a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The automaker has also revealed the new-gen electrified Cooper SE, which could arrive at a later date.

Both MINI models get a circular infotainment system with toggle switches, while the digital instrument console has been skipped for a head-up display

2025 MINI Countryman E: Specifications

On the other hand, the new-gen MINI Countryman will arrive in the electric avatar. The electric SUV gets a refreshed design. The cabin also gets a new interior with a new circular OLED display, new materials and more. Powering the MINI Countryman E will be an electric motor with 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The Countryman E can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds. MINI also retails the more powerful Countryman SE ALL4 globally packs 494 Nm. The company claims a range of 462 km on the Countryman E, while the SE ALL4 offers 433 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

On the feature front, the new MINI Countryman E will pack Level 2 ADAS, MINI Connected tech, Digital Key Plus, a fisheye in-car camera, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with massage function, and more.

Both the MINI cars are expected to arrive later this year and are likely to be Completely Built Units (CBU). Expect prices to see a hike over the current models. The MINI Cooper has stood the test of time with its appeal only growing every generation. Meanwhile, the new Countryman E will be a new addition to the entry-level electric luxury SUV segment taking on the BMW iX1, Volvo XC40 Recharge and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQA.

