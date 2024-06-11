Mahindra Thar 5-door to Tata Curvv: Three interesting SUVs coming to India

SUV mania in India is rising like never before. Car buyers of all ages have been showing keen interest in buying the boxy and high-riding SUVs, which is impacting the sales numbers of small cars and sedans big time. Buoyed by this shifting consumer preference, the automakers are increasingly focusing on bringing new products into the Indian SUV market. Besides that, the car manufacturers present in India are also focusing on bringing updated iterations of the existing SUVs.

In 2024, several car manufacturers are lined up to launch their new and updated products. Here is a quick look at three interesting SUVs slated to launch in the Indian passenger vehicle market in the next few months.