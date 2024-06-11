Mahindra Thar 5-door to Tata Curvv: Three interesting SUVs coming to India
- Mahindra Thar, Tata Curvv and MG Gloster facelift are three of the most awaited SUVs slated to launch in India in 2024.
SUV mania in India is rising like never before. Car buyers of all ages have been showing keen interest in buying the boxy and high-riding SUVs, which is impacting the sales numbers of small cars and sedans big time. Buoyed by this shifting consumer preference, the automakers are increasingly focusing on bringing new products into the Indian SUV market. Besides that, the car manufacturers present in India are also focusing on bringing updated iterations of the existing SUVs.
In 2024, several car manufacturers are lined up to launch their new and updated products. Here is a quick look at three interesting SUVs slated to launch in the Indian passenger vehicle market in the next few months.
Mahindra Thar five-door is one of the most anticipated SUVs in India that is currently under works. The five-door version of the true blue SUV will come carrying a similar silhouette as the currently available three-door version. However, Mahindra is expected to add some distinctive elements to the car in an attempt to make it different from the Thar three-door. Inside the cabin as well, along with an extra row of seats and additional space, there would be some more features. Upon launch, it would be christened as Mahindra Thar Armada and it is expected to be powered by 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.
A key SUV coming to India this year is the Tata Curvv, which is one of the most anticipated cars in the country since it was showcased in concept form. Expected to launch during the festive season, the Tata Curvv will come as a coupe SUV and it will challenge the Citroen Basalt and traditional mid-size SUVs. It will be available in both electric and ICE avatars. Under the hood of the ICE version of Curvv, expect a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a new TGDi turbo-petrol motor, while a CNG variant could be there as well.
MG Motor India has been testing the facelift version of the Gloster SUV in India over the last couple of years. The road testing of the prototypes of the SUV indicates that MG is aiming to launch the revamped iteration of the Gloster in the country soon. The flagship MG SUV in India will come with a revamped exterior design along with a host of updated features inside out. Under the hood, the Gloster facelift would come powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, which would be available in turbocharged and twin-turbo trim options. The transmission option will include an eight-speed automatic gearbox.