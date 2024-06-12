MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices

MG Motor India has revised the prices on the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in its range, increasing prices on the top variants of either model. The MG Hector is now more expensive by up to ₹22,000, while the Hector Plus is pricier by up to ₹30,000. The price hike varies depending on the variant and engine option.

MG Hector Price Hike

Notably, the entry-level MG Hector Style continues to be priced at ₹13.99 lakh on the petrol and ₹17.30 lakh on the diesel. However, all other variants have seen a price hike. Prices on the petrol versions have gone up by ₹16,000-20,000, while the diesel variants are now more expensive by ₹18,000-22,000. MG Motor had dropped prices on the Hector by ₹1 lakh earlier this year.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Hector 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 22.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector Plus 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The MG Hector is now priced from ₹13.99 lakh, going up to ₹18.43 lakh on the petrol trims. The Hector diesel is priced from ₹17.30 lakh, going up to ₹22.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : MG Gloster SUV Desertstorm and Snowstorm series launched. Check what's new.

The updated MG Hector Plus lineup now starts from ₹ 17.30 lakh, going up to ₹ 23.08 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Hector Plus Price Hike

Moving to the MG Hector Plus, the three-row version of the SUV gets a price hike of ₹20,000-23,000 on the petrol-manual variants. The petrol-automatic variants are dearer by ₹24,000-25,000, while the diesel variants are more expensive by ₹20,000-30,000. Unlike the Hector, the entry-level Hector Plus Select Pro variant gets a price hike.

The MG Hector Plus range now starts from ₹17.30 lakh, going up to ₹22.93 lakh for petrol. The diesel range starts from ₹19.82 lakh, going up to ₹23.08 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : MG files design patent for Binguo EV In India, shares platform with Comet

The price revision does not bring any new features, however. The MG Hector and Hector Plus continue to be offered with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 141 bhp, while diesel power comes from the 2.0-litre mill churning out 168 bhp. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a CVT on petrol; and a 6-speed manual on diesel.

Also Read : Best SUV cars in India

On the feature front, the Hector and Hector Plus get 18-inch alloy wheels on higher trims, a panoramic sunroof, LED reading lights, a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech and more. The MG Hector competes against the Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Jeep Compass, and more. Meanwhile, the Hector Plus takes on the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar.

First Published Date: