HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Hector And Hector Plus Prices Increased On Top Variants. Check New Prices

MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2024, 20:34 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Barring the base variant on the MG Hector, all variants of the Hector and Hector Plus are now more expensive by up to 30,000.
MG Hector Black Storm
The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to ₹22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to ₹30,000.
MG Hector Black Storm
The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to ₹22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to ₹30,000.

MG Motor India has revised the prices on the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in its range, increasing prices on the top variants of either model. The MG Hector is now more expensive by up to 22,000, while the Hector Plus is pricier by up to 30,000. The price hike varies depending on the variant and engine option.

MG Hector Price Hike

Notably, the entry-level MG Hector Style continues to be priced at 13.99 lakh on the petrol and 17.30 lakh on the diesel. However, all other variants have seen a price hike. Prices on the petrol versions have gone up by 16,000-20,000, while the diesel variants are now more expensive by 18,000-22,000. MG Motor had dropped prices on the Hector by 1 lakh earlier this year.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 22.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector Plus
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv500 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The MG Hector is now priced from 13.99 lakh, going up to 18.43 lakh on the petrol trims. The Hector diesel is priced from 17.30 lakh, going up to 22.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : MG Gloster SUV Desertstorm and Snowstorm series launched. Check what's new.

MG Hector Plus
The updated MG Hector Plus lineup now starts from 17.30 lakh, going up to 23.08 lakh (ex-showroom)
MG Hector Plus
The updated MG Hector Plus lineup now starts from 17.30 lakh, going up to 23.08 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Hector Plus Price Hike

Moving to the MG Hector Plus, the three-row version of the SUV gets a price hike of 20,000-23,000 on the petrol-manual variants. The petrol-automatic variants are dearer by 24,000-25,000, while the diesel variants are more expensive by 20,000-30,000. Unlike the Hector, the entry-level Hector Plus Select Pro variant gets a price hike.

The MG Hector Plus range now starts from 17.30 lakh, going up to 22.93 lakh for petrol. The diesel range starts from 19.82 lakh, going up to 23.08 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : MG files design patent for Binguo EV In India, shares platform with Comet

The price revision does not bring any new features, however. The MG Hector and Hector Plus continue to be offered with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 141 bhp, while diesel power comes from the 2.0-litre mill churning out 168 bhp. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a CVT on petrol; and a 6-speed manual on diesel.

Also Read : Best SUV cars in India

On the feature front, the Hector and Hector Plus get 18-inch alloy wheels on higher trims, a panoramic sunroof, LED reading lights, a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech and more. The MG Hector competes against the Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Jeep Compass, and more. Meanwhile, the Hector Plus takes on the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2024, 20:34 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio-N Hector Plus Harrier MG Hector Plus MG Motor India MG MG Hector

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.