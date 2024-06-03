Mercedes-Benz updates GLC SUV, C-Class with new powetrain, more features

Mercedes-Benz India on Monday announced the launch of its GLC SUV and C-Class sedan with new powertrain and the addition of new features in both models. While the C-Class is available in C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel and a topline C 300 AMG Line petrol version, the GLC's 300 4MATIC and 220d 4MATIC benefits from several premium features aimed at enhancing comfort and safety.

The price for new 2024 GLC 300 4MATIC is ₹75.90 and ₹76.90 lakhs for the GLC 220d 4MATIC while the latest C-Class models are priced at ₹61.85 lakh for the C 200, ₹62.85 for C 220 d and ₹69 lakh for the all-new C 300 AMG Line. All prices are before taxes.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC and C-Class are among the best-selling luxury cars in the country. The GLC in particular is a hot favourite in the luxury SUV segment and a facelift version was launched just last year. Since its fist launch in the country in 2016, Mercedes has sold around 14,000 units of the model.

What is new in 2024 Mercedes GLC?

The Mercedes GLC is one of the best-selling luxury SUVs in the country.

The newest Mercedes GLC offers climatised front seats and now also gets side airbags at the rear, taking the total count of airbags in the vehicle to nine.

What is new in 2024 Mercedes C-Class?

The C-Class competes against the likes of BMW 3 Series and Audi A4 in the Indian luxury car market.

The C 300d has now been replaced with the C 300 AMG Line. This particular version stands at the very top of the variant list for the sedan and gets AMG Line exterior and interior styling with ‘Night Package’, digital lights, comfort package, augmented reality navigation and blind-spot assistance, and Burmester sound system. It is powered by a M254 petrol engine which helps it to offer substantially more power and torque when compared to the C 200 and C 220d - 254bhp and 400 Nm of torque.

The Mercedes C 200 and C 220d get now feature climatized front seats, 360-degree camera, fast-charging USB ports, digital key handover and adaptive high beam assist. There is also an all-new Sodalite Blue exterior shade available on the model.

