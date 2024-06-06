Maruti Suzuki Fronx soon to be exported to Australia? Here's why

Maruti Suzuki's Fronx could hit Australian shores by Q4 2024, according to Drive. Reportedly planned for an early 2025 launch, the Fronx will fill the void left by the Baleno hatchback's discontinuation two years ago.

Suzuki Australia has confirmed that it plans to launch the Fronx in early 2025. Just like the Baleno hatchback which was discontinued in Australia two

Interestingly, Australia will get the Fronx exclusively as a mild-hybrid. In India, the Fronx offers a mild-hybrid option ("Smart Hybrid") only with the 1.0L turbo petrol engine. Down under, the Fronx will utilise a 1.5L petrol engine paired with a small electric motor and a 12-volt battery. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic.

This news follows the recent launch of the Swift in Australia. However, unlike the Fronx, the Australian Swift is exported from Japan, not India. Just like the upcoming Fronx in Australia, the recently launched Swift in the country utilises mild-hybrid technology, marking Suzuki's initial steps towards electrification in the Australian market.

Growing importance of hybrids

Maruti Suzuki's hybrid push in Australia extends beyond the Swift and the Fronx. The company plans to introduce Vitara and S-Cross SUVs with hybrid tech in Australia within the next year.

In Europe, Suzuki offers both mild-hybrid and full-hybrid versions of these models. Full hybrids can propel the car solely on electric power, offering greater fuel efficiency compared to mild hybrids that only assist the engine.

These new hybrid offerings will help Suzuki comply with Australia's upcoming New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) emissions regulations, according to Michael Pachota, managing director for automobiles at Suzuki Australia. He anticipates achieving compliance with "slight adjustments" to the model range.

While a hybrid or electric Jimny has been hinted at by Suzuki's HQ in Japan, the beloved off-roader is unlikely to receive electrification anytime soon. The company aims to eventually convert the entire lineup to hybrids, but the final mix will depend on market pricing and consumer demand for each segment.

In India too, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to expand its hybrid offerings in India. The company, led by Chairman RC Bhargava, revealed plans for a new, more affordable hybrid technology specifically designed for its mass-market vehicles.

This development comes as Suzuki Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki's parent company, works on this cost-effective hybrid solution. Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers the Grand Vitara and Innova Crysta hybrids in India. However, these models utilize Toyota's hybrid technology and are also sold by Toyota under the global alliance partnership.

