Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition AT launched in India at 13.49 lakh: Key highlights

Skoda India has launched the automatic variant of the Kushaq Onyx in the country at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes as an addition to the SUV's Onyx portfolio that was launched last year. The newly launched Skoda Kushaq Onyx Automatic variant sits between the Active and Ambition variants of the SUV and enhances the car's appeal.

Skoda has tasted pretty good success with the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedans since their introduction in the Indian market. As the Volkswagen Group-owned Czech car manufacturer said, the Onyx AT variant of the Kushaq SUV has been a key addition to the lineup combining the value of the Active trim with features from higher variants. Skoda also claimed that the new variant comes as the most affordable automatic variant in the Kushaq's segment.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the styling elements and features that make the Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT distinctive compared to the standard version.