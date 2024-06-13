Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition AT launched in India at ₹13.49 lakh: Key highlights
- Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition AT is positioned between Active and Ambition variants of the SUV's Onyx edition, which was launched in 2023.
Skoda India has launched the automatic variant of the Kushaq Onyx in the country at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes as an addition to the SUV's Onyx portfolio that was launched last year. The newly launched Skoda Kushaq Onyx Automatic variant sits between the Active and Ambition variants of the SUV and enhances the car's appeal.
Skoda has tasted pretty good success with the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedans since their introduction in the Indian market. As the Volkswagen Group-owned Czech car manufacturer said, the Onyx AT variant of the Kushaq SUV has been a key addition to the lineup combining the value of the Active trim with features from higher variants. Skoda also claimed that the new variant comes as the most affordable automatic variant in the Kushaq's segment.
Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the styling elements and features that make the Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT distinctive compared to the standard version.
Unlike the entry-level trims of the Skoda Kushaq, which get conventional headlamps, the Kushaq Onyx edition comes featuring LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights and cornering fog lamps.
While the Kushaq Onyx comes with an identical silhouette to the standard version, it gets an Onyx badge positioned on the rear door's window frame and an optional decal on the side. This helps the new model to be distinctive compared to the standard Kushaq. Inside as well, the door sill plates come with Onyx badging like that on the floor mats and cushions.
The Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT SUV doesn't ride on alloy wheels but gets steel rims that come with a Tecton wheel cover. This helps the new variant of the SUV to be different from the top-spec variants.
The Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT gets a touch panel for the automatic climate control unit, which is missing in the lower variants but is available in the higher variants. Other key features available in this variant, which have been borrowed from the higher trims include paddle shifters, hill hold control, and a rear wiper with a defogger. All these features are available in the higher-spec Ambition variant of the Kushaq Onyx.
The Skoda Kushaq Onyx automatic variant is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. It was first introduced with a manual transmission and now comes paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 114 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.