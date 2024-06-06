Mahindra XUV700 now on discount. Pros and cons of SUV explained

Mahindra XUV700 has emerged as a very strong player in the mid-size SUV space in the Indian market since it was first launched back in August of 2021. Over the past three years, it has largely managed to hold on to its popularity even though several newer rivals have also emerged on the scene. The wait period for the Mahindra XUV700 has come down in recent times, thanks partly to increased production , and there are now reports that the vehicle is also enjoying discounts.

Mahindra XUV700 remains a very popular choice in the mid-size SUV space and its styling, feature list and multiple engine options are its main strengt

Reports suggest that the Mahindra XUV700 currently has a discount offer of up to ₹1.50 lakh. The XUV700 has a price range of ₹14 lakh and ₹27 lakh and Mahindra recently also launched the XUV700 AX5 Select variant with a set of premium features at ₹16.90 lakh (all prices are before taxes).

So what is it about the Mahindra XUV700 that makes it quite a popular option and where can the SUV still improve to make itself an even more compelling option? Here are some of the pros and cons of Mahindra XUV700:

Mahindra XUV700: What are its design highlights?

The XUV700 from Mahindra has a fairly large road presence and comes in two as well as three-row options. But in terms of sheer styling, it is a handsome SUV that gets striking LED DRLs, multiple external body colour options - seven singletone and five dualtone hues, sporty alloys and a very prominent grille.

Mahindra XUV700: What are the best features?

The Mahindra XUV700 is a feature-loaded vehicle and boasts of several highlights that are tailored towards both comfort and convenience. A large 10.24-inch infotinament screen is the centerpiece of the cabin but there are other compelling features like a panoramic sunroof, 3D sound system, air filter and of course, ADAS or Advanced Driver-Assistance System.

Mahindra XUV700: What are the engine and transmission choices?

The Mahindra XUV700 also seeks to cater to a wide spectrum of potential SUV buyers by offering both petrol as well as diesel engine options under the hood. There is also a toss up between manual as well as automatic transmission units. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor offers 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The 2.2-litre turbo diesel unit puts out between 152 bhp and 182 bhp and offers anywhere between 360 and 450 Nm of torque.

Mahindra XUV700: What is the mileage?

With much power comes a lot of fun but mileage tends to take a hit. While the officially claimed mileage of Mahindra XUV700 petrol version is anywhere between 13 kmpl and 17 kmpl while the diesel unit claims to offer around 17 kmpl. In the real world, however, many owners have reported lower mileage and this is one of the key factors that may deter few new buyers.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing

The XUV700 has a very broad price range and many of the features are restricted to the upper variants which may not suit every pocket. It is perhaps this reason that prompted Mahindra to launch the XUV700 A5 Select variant which gets the 10.24-inch infotainment screen and push-button engine start/stop.

