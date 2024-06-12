New-gen MINI Cooper 5-door makes global debut with more practicality and legroom

MINI has taken the wraps off the new-generation Cooper 5-door bringing the more practical version of the iconic British hatchback. The new MINI Cooper 5-door joins the electric and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) versions of the hatchback that debuted last year and this year respectively. However, both versions were the 3-door models. The new Cooper 5-door arrives exclusively with an ICE powertrain for now.

The MINI Cooper 5-door is all about practicality while retaining aesthetics and driving experience of its three-door sibling. The new five-door versio

The MINI Cooper 5-door is all about practicality while retaining its three-door sibling's aesthetics and driving experience. The model carries the same design elements including the new and larger grille and revised headlamps with DRLs. The 5-door gets more practical alloy wheels with thicker side walls, while the Union Jack-themed LED taillights have been carried over.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MINI Cooper 1998.0 cc 1998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 38 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MINI Cooper SE 2024 32.6 kWh 32.6 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 55 Lakhs View Details MINI Countryman 1998.0 cc 1998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 40.50 - 49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lexus LBX 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : New-gen MINI Cooper S and Countryman E pre-bookings begin in India. Launch soon.

The MINI Cooper 5-door gets a 71 mm longer wheelbase, while the overall length has gone up by 178 mm

2025 MINI Cooper 5-door: More room

The changes are more visible after the B-pillar. Notably, the wheelbase has increased by 71 mm while the overall length stretched by 178 mm. The extra doors make the second row more accessible while the legroom will be better than the three-door version, although MINI doesn’t say by how much. MINI also reveals that the boot capacity has increased to 923 litres with the rear seats folded, larger than the 800 litres on the Cooper 3-door.

2025 MINI Cooper 5-door: Engine Specifications

Power on the new MINI Cooper 5-door will come from two engine options. The base Cooper C packs a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine tuned for 154 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. The more powerful Cooper S gets the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, also seen on the 3-door model. It develops 201 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 8 seconds on the base model, which reduces to 6.8 seconds on the Cooper S. Compared to the three-door version, the five-door model is a tad bit slower.

The new MINI Cooper 5 door gets an identical interior to the three-door model with the circular centre display, HUD unit, toggle switches and more

The cabin remains the same as the three-door model complete with the 9.4-inch centre display that incorporates most functions and information. The toggle switches have been retained while the conventional instrument console has been dropped in favour of a head-up display (HUD). The new MINI brought a minimalist approach to the interior and exterior, and evident in the cabin.

2025 MINI Cooper 5-door: India Launch

There’s no word on whether the MINI Cooper 5-door will make its way to the Indian market any time soon. The 3-door has been a popular choice here while the 5-door was also on sale for a brief period nearly a decade ago.

The new MINI Cooper 5-door could make its way to India later. Meanwhile, bookings have begun for the Cooper S 3-door

Meanwhile, the automaker has commenced pre-bookings for the new-generation MINI Cooper S and Countryman E in the country. Both models are likely to arrive as Completely Built Units (CBU) with the launch slated for later this year.

First Published Date: