New-gen MINI Cooper 5-door makes global debut with more practicality and legroom
MINI has taken the wraps off the new-generation Cooper 5-door bringing the more practical version of the iconic British hatchback. The new MINI Cooper 5-door joins the electric and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) versions of the hatchback that debuted last year and this year respectively. However, both versions were the 3-door models. The new Cooper 5-door arrives exclusively with an ICE powertrain for now.
The MINI Cooper 5-door is all about practicality while retaining its three-door sibling's aesthetics and driving experience. The model carries the same design elements including the new and larger grille and revised headlamps with DRLs. The 5-door gets more practical alloy wheels with thicker side walls, while the Union Jack-themed LED taillights have been carried over.
2025 MINI Cooper 5-door: More room
The changes are more visible after the B-pillar. Notably, the wheelbase has increased by 71 mm while the overall length stretched by 178 mm. The extra doors make the second row more accessible while the legroom will be better than the three-door version, although MINI doesn’t say by how much. MINI also reveals that the boot capacity has increased to 923 litres with the rear seats folded, larger than the 800 litres on the Cooper 3-door.
2025 MINI Cooper 5-door: Engine Specifications
Power on the new MINI Cooper 5-door will come from two engine options. The base Cooper C packs a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine tuned for 154 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. The more powerful Cooper S gets the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, also seen on the 3-door model. It develops 201 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 8 seconds on the base model, which reduces to 6.8 seconds on the Cooper S. Compared to the three-door version, the five-door model is a tad bit slower.
The cabin remains the same as the three-door model complete with the 9.4-inch centre display that incorporates most functions and information. The toggle switches have been retained while the conventional instrument console has been dropped in favour of a head-up display (HUD). The new MINI brought a minimalist approach to the interior and exterior, and evident in the cabin.
2025 MINI Cooper 5-door: India Launch
There’s no word on whether the MINI Cooper 5-door will make its way to the Indian market any time soon. The 3-door has been a popular choice here while the 5-door was also on sale for a brief period nearly a decade ago.
Meanwhile, the automaker has commenced pre-bookings for the new-generation MINI Cooper S and Countryman E in the country. Both models are likely to arrive as Completely Built Units (CBU) with the launch slated for later this year.