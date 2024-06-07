HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News India’s Kush Maini Completes His First F1 Test With Alpine F1 Team

India’s Kush Maini completes his first F1 test with Alpine F1 Team

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 23-year-old Indian racer tested the Alpine F1 car, getting his first taste of the coveted race car. Maini is currently competing in Formula 2 and
...
Kush Maini Alpine F1 Test
Kush Maini inched closer to his F1 dream as he tested the Alpine F1 race car
Kush Maini Alpine F1 Test
Kush Maini inched closer to his F1 dream as he tested the Alpine F1 race car

India’s Kush Maini announced that he recently completed his first Formula 1 test with the BWT Alpine F1 Team, bringing hopes back up to see an Indian racer in an F1 seat. The 23-year-old tested the Alpine F1 car, getting his first taste of the coveted race car. Maini was signed on by the Alpine Academy last year and is a part of the team’s driver development programme.

Sharing images from the test on social media platform Instagram, Kush Maini wrote, “A dream come true to have had my first ever Formula 1 test with BWT Alpine F1 Team. Massive thank you to the entire team for this incredible opportunity. Can't wait for the next one! @alpinef1team"

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carnival 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2024
Engine Icon2199.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs
View Details
Volkswagen Polo 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2024
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
View Details
Skoda Kodiaq 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2024
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv500 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Audi Q8 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi Q8 2024
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.17 Cr
View Details
Hyundai Tucson 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
View Details

Also Read : Mahindra Racing signs Kush Maini as reserve driver for Formula E Season 10

The F1 test marks a significant milestone for Maini as he inches forward towards the F1 dream. The Bengaluru-based driver has been working alongside Alpine F1 Team’s drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. His role includes working with the team’s simulator and analysing data alongside the team’s drivers.

Kush Maini is also competing in Formula 2 and has been showing promising growth this season in his second outing in the championship. The driver switched from Campos Racing to Invicta Racing this season managed to secure multiple podium finishes in Jeddah and Melbourne so far. He is currently placed fifth in the drivers’ championship standings with 33 points, 29 points off the leader Zane Maloney.

This year has also been about Maini exposing himself to more avenues and opportunities. The driver announced last year that he is being mentored by two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen. He was also signed by Mahindra Racing as its reserve driver in Formula E.

Kush Maini is also competing in Formula 2 and the 2024 season saw the driver qualify for pole position in the season-opener at Sakhir. The driver moved up to the pole position once again in the second round at Jeddah after driver Oliver Bearman withdrew from the race weekend. Maini went on to claim a podium, finishing second in the feature race.

Meanwhile, the Alpine Academy’s driver development programme is home to the Alpine F1 Team reserve driver Jack Doohan and 2022 FIA Formula 3 champion Victor Martins. It’s also been instrumental in shaping the careers of F1 drivers Zhou Guanyu, Oscar Piastri, and Olli Caldwell.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.