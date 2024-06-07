India’s Kush Maini completes his first F1 test with Alpine F1 Team

India’s Kush Maini announced that he recently completed his first Formula 1 test with the BWT Alpine F1 Team, bringing hopes back up to see an Indian racer in an F1 seat. The 23-year-old tested the Alpine F1 car, getting his first taste of the coveted race car. Maini was signed on by the Alpine Academy last year and is a part of the team’s driver development programme.

Sharing images from the test on social media platform Instagram, Kush Maini wrote, “A dream come true to have had my first ever Formula 1 test with BWT Alpine F1 Team. Massive thank you to the entire team for this incredible opportunity. Can't wait for the next one! @alpinef1team"

Also Read : Mahindra Racing signs Kush Maini as reserve driver for Formula E Season 10

The F1 test marks a significant milestone for Maini as he inches forward towards the F1 dream. The Bengaluru-based driver has been working alongside Alpine F1 Team’s drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. His role includes working with the team’s simulator and analysing data alongside the team’s drivers.

Kush Maini is also competing in Formula 2 and has been showing promising growth this season in his second outing in the championship. The driver switched from Campos Racing to Invicta Racing this season managed to secure multiple podium finishes in Jeddah and Melbourne so far. He is currently placed fifth in the drivers’ championship standings with 33 points, 29 points off the leader Zane Maloney.

This year has also been about Maini exposing himself to more avenues and opportunities. The driver announced last year that he is being mentored by two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen. He was also signed by Mahindra Racing as its reserve driver in Formula E.

Kush Maini is also competing in Formula 2 and the 2024 season saw the driver qualify for pole position in the season-opener at Sakhir. The driver moved up to the pole position once again in the second round at Jeddah after driver Oliver Bearman withdrew from the race weekend. Maini went on to claim a podium, finishing second in the feature race.

Meanwhile, the Alpine Academy’s driver development programme is home to the Alpine F1 Team reserve driver Jack Doohan and 2022 FIA Formula 3 champion Victor Martins. It’s also been instrumental in shaping the careers of F1 drivers Zhou Guanyu, Oscar Piastri, and Olli Caldwell.

