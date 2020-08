"AMG bodystyling consists of AMG front apron with sporty air intakes and chrome trim element AMG diffuser-look rear apron with insert in black and AMG side sill panels Low-beam headlamp light and activated cornering lights Roller sunblinds in left and right rear doors "

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class features a very sporty and sophisticated exterior design. It is available in both petrol as well as diesel engine powertrains. Its variant list includes C 200, C 220d, and C 300d. Apart from that, there are two more Mercedes-AMG models in the line-up: C 43 4MATIC Coupé and C 63 Coupé.