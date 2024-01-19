HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Facelift Mercedes Gla, Amg Gle 53 Coupe To Launch In India On January 31

Facelift Mercedes GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe to launch in India on January 31

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2024, 13:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The updated Mercedes GLA was showcased to the world in 2023 and is now ready for its India debut.
GLA
GLA is the entry-level Mercedes SUV but promises to pack a whole lot of punch in its updated version.
GLA
GLA is the entry-level Mercedes SUV but promises to pack a whole lot of punch in its updated version.

Mercedes-Benz is all set for its second big-ticket launch event of the month - and of the year - and is prepping the facelift Mercedes GLA for its debut in the market here. Alongside it will be the persisting focus on top-end vehicle category and as such, the AMG GLE 53 Coupe will be touching down as well.

Mercedes-Benz India has already launched one updated model in the form of the 2024 GLS in the country, earlier this month. Joining the top-end Mercedes SUV is now the updated entry-level GLA model, complete with a slew of updates.

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLA was revealed to the world in 2023, complete with a reworked grille, updated bumper and more lively light signatures. The plastic trim on the wheel arches have been replaced with body-coloured materials. The changes on the inside include an updated MBUX system while high-beam assist and a reversing camera now come as standard.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLE
2999 cc Multiple Automatic
₹96.40 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
3892.0 Petrol Automatic
₹ 1.53 - 2.07 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
2996.0 cc Multiple Automatic
₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5
2998 Multiple Automatic
₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW X8
4400 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 1 - 1.20 Cr
View Details
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
2995.0 Petrol Automatic
₹ 79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The GLA will also come with mild-hybrid technology courtesy a 48V battery that is paired with a belt-driven starter-generator. There is a minor bump up in power. In global markets, the updated Mercedes GLA is offered in both AMG and non-AMG versions, and with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

The entry of the updated Mercedes GLA is significant because the likes of BMW X1 and Audi Q3 were recently updated and are faring stronger than before. And while the GLA remains a hot favourite in the market, there is potential for it to further intensify the rivalry in the entry-level luxury SUV segment in the country.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2024, 13:36 PM IST
TAGS: GLA GLS Mercedes-Benz GLA Mercedes GLA AMG GLE 53 Coupe GLA

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.