|Engine
|2997 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Discovery 3.0 Diesel S, equipped with a 3.0 litre Turbocharged and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.47 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Discovery offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Discovery 3.0 Diesel S is available in 11 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Portofino Blue, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey, Yulong White, Byron Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Charente Grey, Hukuba Silver.
The Discovery 3.0 Diesel S is powered by a 2997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 345 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Discovery's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia EV9 priced ₹1.3 Cr or the BMW X7 priced between ₹1.26 Cr - 1.33 Cr.
The Discovery 3.0 Diesel S has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.