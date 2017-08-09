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Land Rover Discovery Front Left Side
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Land Rover Discovery Grille
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Land Rover Discovery Left Side View
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Land Rover Discovery Side Mirror Body
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Land Rover Discovery Wheel
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Land Rover Discovery Steering Wheel
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Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Diesel S

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.47 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Land Rover Discovery Key Specs
Engine2997 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Discovery specs and features

Discovery 3.0 Diesel S

Discovery 3.0 Diesel S Prices

The Discovery 3.0 Diesel S, equipped with a 3.0 litre Turbocharged and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.47 Crore (ex-showroom).

Discovery 3.0 Diesel S Mileage

All variants of the Discovery offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Discovery 3.0 Diesel S Colours

The Discovery 3.0 Diesel S is available in 11 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Portofino Blue, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey, Yulong White, Byron Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Charente Grey, Hukuba Silver.

Discovery 3.0 Diesel S Engine and Transmission

The Discovery 3.0 Diesel S is powered by a 2997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 345 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Discovery 3.0 Diesel S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Discovery's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia EV9 priced ₹1.3 Cr or the BMW X7 priced between ₹1.26 Cr - 1.33 Cr.

Discovery 3.0 Diesel S Specs & Features

The Discovery 3.0 Diesel S has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.

Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Diesel S Price

Discovery 3.0 Diesel S

₹1.47 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,25,000
RTO
16,19,625
Insurance
5,14,447
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,59,572
EMI@3,15,091/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Diesel S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0 litre Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1073
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.2
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Fully Independent, Multi-link with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Fully Independent, Double Wishbones with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
207 mm
Length
4956 mm
Wheelbase
2923 mm
Height
1888 mm
Width
2073 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
258 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
89 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Air Conditioner
Automatic Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
6 Way

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Rear Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Diesel S EMI
EMI2,83,582 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,31,93,614
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,31,93,614
Interest Amount
38,21,319
Payable Amount
1,70,14,933

Land Rover Discovery other Variants

Discovery Gemini Edition

₹1.47 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,00,000
RTO
16,29,000
Insurance
5,17,339
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,46,839
EMI@3,16,967/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE

₹1.52 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,73,000
RTO
16,75,625
Insurance
5,31,723
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,51,80,848
EMI@3,26,296/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Discovery Metropolitan Edition

₹1.60 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,82,000
RTO
17,64,250
Insurance
5,59,064
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,05,814
EMI@3,44,027/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Discovery Tempest Edition

₹1.63 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,06,000
RTO
17,92,250
Insurance
5,67,702
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,66,452
EMI@3,49,629/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Land Rover Discovery Alternatives

Kia EV9

Kia EV9

1.3 Cr
DiscoveryvsEV9
BMW X7

BMW X7

1.26 - 1.33 Cr
DiscoveryvsX7
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

1.2 - 1.3 Cr
DiscoveryvsVellfire
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 Cr
+3
DiscoveryvsEQS SUV

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