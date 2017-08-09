Discovery is a 7 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Discovery 3.0 Diesel S in Delhi is Rs. 1.30 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 3.0 Discovery is a 7 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Discovery 3.0 Diesel S in Delhi is Rs. 1.30 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 3.0 Diesel S is 89 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0L AJD Turbocharged V6 Diesel MHEV Max Torque: 650 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 89 BootSpace: 258 Mileage of 3.0 Diesel S is 12.05 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less