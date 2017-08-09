Saved Articles

Land Rover Discovery 2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic SE

1/2
2/2
1.10 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Discovery Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Mileage8.93 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Discovery specs and features

Discovery 2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic SE Latest Updates

Discovery is a 7 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Discovery 2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic SE in Delhi is Rs. 1.10 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 Petrol
  • Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 90
  • BootSpace: 258
    • Mileage of 2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic SE is 8.93 kmpl....Read More

    Land Rover Discovery 2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic SE Price

    2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic SE
    ₹1.10 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    95,64,000
    RTO
    10,10,400
    Insurance
    4,00,264
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,09,75,164
    EMI@2,35,899/mo
    Land Rover Discovery 2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic SE Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    8.93
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    201
    Engine Type
    2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 Petrol
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    804
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.3
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine
    1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.2
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 55 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Fully Independent, Multi-link with Coil Springs
    Front Suspension
    Fully Independent, Double Wishbones with Coil Springs
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 55 R20
    Ground Clearance
    207
    Length
    4956
    Wheelbase
    2923
    Height
    1888
    Width
    2073
    Bootspace
    258
    No of Seating Rows
    3
    Seating Capacity
    7
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    90
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Optional
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Optional
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    Optional
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Footwell Lamps
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Optional,Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Optional
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Ebony, Acorn / Ebony
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Land Rover Discovery 2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic SE EMI
    EMI2,12,309 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    98,77,647
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    98,77,647
    Interest Amount
    28,60,903
    Payable Amount
    1,27,38,550

    Land Rover Discovery other Variants

    2.0 Petrol
    ₹1.01 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    88,06,000
    RTO
    9,34,600
    Insurance
    3,71,033
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,01,12,133
    EMI@2,17,349/mo
    2.0 S Petrol
    ₹1.05 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    2.0 SE Petrol
    ₹1.07 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic S
    ₹1.08 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Petrol S
    ₹1.08 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Petrol SE
    ₹1.10 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    2.0 HSE Petrol
    ₹1.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Petrol R-Dynamic S
    ₹1.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic HSE
    ₹1.12 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Petrol R-Dynamic SE
    ₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Petrol HSE
    ₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Diesel S
    ₹1.30 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Diesel SE
    ₹1.33 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic S
    ₹1.34 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Diesel HSE
    ₹1.36 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic SE
    ₹1.37 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE
    ₹1.40 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Land Rover Discovery Alternatives

    Land Rover Defender

    Land Rover Defender 110 P300 X-Dynamic HSE

    76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    Discovery vs Defender
    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7 55 TFSI Technology

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Discovery vs Q7
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan S

    83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    Discovery vs Macan

