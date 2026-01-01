|Engine
|2999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GLS 450 4matic, equipped with a M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.51 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLS 450 4matic is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 375 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.
In the GLS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Levante priced ₹1.5 Cr or the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr.
The GLS 450 4matic has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.