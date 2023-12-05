Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2999 cc
|Mileage
|10.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
GLS is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of GLS 450 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.25 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 450 4MATIC is 90 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like:
