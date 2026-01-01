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Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4matic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.51 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
33 Offers Available
Mercedes-Benz GLS Key Specs
Engine2999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GLS specs and features

GLS 450 4matic

GLS 450 4matic Prices

The GLS 450 4matic, equipped with a M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.51 Crore (ex-showroom).

GLS 450 4matic Mileage

All variants of the GLS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GLS 450 4matic Engine and Transmission

The GLS 450 4matic is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 375 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.

GLS 450 4matic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GLS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Levante priced ₹1.5 Cr or the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr.

GLS 450 4matic Specs & Features

The GLS 450 4matic has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.

Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4matic Price

GLS 450 4matic

₹1.51 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,00,000
RTO
13,74,000
Insurance
5,40,477
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,51,14,977
EMI@3,24,880/mo
Add to Compare
33 offers Available
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Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4matic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21

Capacity

Bootspace
493 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
5209 mm
Wheelbase
3135 mm
Height
1823 mm
Kerb Weight
2460 kg
Width
2157 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
-
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, Espresso Brown / Black, Anthracite / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4matic EMI
EMI2,92,392 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,36,03,479
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,36,03,479
Interest Amount
39,40,030
Payable Amount
1,75,43,509

Mercedes-Benz GLS other Variants

GLS 450d 4matic

₹1.60 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,00,000
RTO
17,66,500
Insurance
5,59,758
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,26,758
EMI@3,44,478/mo
Add to Compare
33 offers Available
Close

Mercedes-Benz GLS Alternatives

Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante

1.5 Cr
GLSvsLevante
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
+2
GLSvsQ8
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

1.25 - 1.39 Cr
+6
GLSvsDiscovery
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr
+4
GLSvsMacan
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.07 - 2.62 Cr
+6
GLSvsDefender
Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
GLSvsGrecale

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