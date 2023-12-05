Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC

4 out of 5
1/2
2/2
4 out of 5
1.25 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLS Key Specs
Engine2999 cc
Mileage10.1 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GLS specs and features

GLS 450 4MATIC Latest Updates

GLS is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of GLS 450 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.25 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 90
  • BootSpace: 493
    • Mileage of 450 4MATIC is 10.1 kmpl....Read More

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC Price

    450 4MATIC
    ₹1.25 Crore*On-Road Price
    2999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,08,90,000
    RTO
    11,43,000
    Insurance
    4,51,397
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,24,84,897
    EMI@2,68,349/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    909
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    10.1
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    362 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    275 / 45 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
    Rear Tyres
    315 / 40 R21
    Ground Clearance
    200
    Length
    5207
    Wheelbase
    3135
    Kerb Weight
    2460
    Height
    1823
    Width
    2157
    Bootspace
    493
    No of Seating Rows
    3
    Seating Capacity
    7
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    90
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Third Row AC
    Vents on Roof , Fan Speed Controls
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Body Coloured
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Dual Tone
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Artificial Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Macchiato Beige / Black, Espresso Brown / Black, Anthracite / Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC EMI
    EMI2,41,514 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,12,36,407
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,12,36,407
    Interest Amount
    32,54,446
    Payable Amount
    1,44,90,853

    Mercedes-Benz GLS other Variants

    400d 4MATIC
    ₹1.28 Crore*On-Road Price
    2925 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,08,90,000
    RTO
    14,15,250
    Insurance
    4,51,397
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,27,57,147
    EMI@2,74,201/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Alternatives

    BMW X5

    BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    GLS vs X5
    Land Rover Discovery

    Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Diesel S

    88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    GLS vs Discovery
    BMW X3 M40i

    BMW X3 M40i xDrive

    86.5 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    GLS vs X3 M40i
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol

    93 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    GLS vs Range Rover ...
    BMW X4

    BMW X4 xDrive M40i

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    GLS vs X4

    Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details