GLS is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of GLS 450 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.25 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 450 4MATIC is 90 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 90 BootSpace: 493 Mileage of 450 4MATIC is 10.1 kmpl.