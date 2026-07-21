In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Levante and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel, Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Levante vs GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Levante
|Gls
|Brand
|Maserati
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Cr
|₹ 1.32 Cr
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2987 cc
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6