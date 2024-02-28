Mercedes recalls over 1 lakh SUV models in US over multiple suspected issues

HT Auto
  • Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS SUVs are part of two separate recall orders.
GLE
File photo of Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV. (Mercedes-Benz/USA)
GLE
File photo of Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV.

Mercedes-Benz has issued two separate recall order in the United States which covers around 1.05 lakh units of its GLE and GLS SUVs in order to check potential issues with the transmission and brake pedal. The recalled model carry a manufacturing date between 2020 and 2023.

The first recall order pertains to suspected issue with the transmission systems on select GLE and GLS models. These are models which specifically come with a six-cylinder engine and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. It is reported that the German manufacturer first became aware of the issue back in March of 2022 and managed to identify the problem in May of 2022. It was later acknowledged that the fault may lie in the transmission software on the SUVs. The fault may occur when the SUV is downshifting gears and if the software aborts the process while the temperature of the transmission fluid is low, and the 48v starter-alternator tries to recuperate, the engine could just simply stall.

It does sound like a complicated problem but can have a serious safety risk, especially if this takes place on a high-speed road where chances of a rear-end collision becomes obvious. Mercedes does admit to the seriousness of the issue but also says that in such a case, the engine can be restarted.

The second recall covers fewer units and pertains to faulty pedal assembly on select GLE models. Of the 1.05 lakh SUVs recalled, this problem is may be on just 460 units. It is reported that due to faulty welding from the supplier's side, the accelerator and brake pedals could potentially break.

In both cases mentioned above, Mercedes will start reaching out to customers of the vehicles with the suspected faults and will carry out the repairs without any cost to him or her. While a new transmission software will be installed in the first case, technicians will carry out specific welding job in the second case.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: GLE GLS

