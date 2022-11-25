Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to drive in two more SUVs to the country - the EQB and the GLB, which is also referred to as the baby GLS. Here is a quick walkaround video of what to expect from these two SUVs when they launch in India on December 2.

By: HT Auto Desk

