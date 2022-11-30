HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Mercedes Eqb And Glb: First Drive Review

Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review

Mercedes Benz is ready to drive in two more SUVs to India - the EQB and GLB. Also called as baby GLS, the GLB is offered in both petrol and diesel while the EQB is India's first three-row luxury electric car. What promise do these two SUVs hold for Mercedes? Here is our first drive review.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2022, 11:28 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.29 kmpl
₹1.95 - 2.03 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8 kmpl
₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz EQB GLB GLS Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents
The Duke 390 and Ultraviolette F77 have an aggressive design and similar hardware as well.
Electric vs Petrol: Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke specs comparison
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
Mercedes EQB drive review: The electric SUV that leaves no one behind at home
Mercedes EQB drive review: The electric SUV that leaves no one behind at home
Mercedes EQB review in pics: Say hello to the three-row electric SUV
Mercedes EQB review in pics: Say hello to the three-row electric SUV
Toyota Innova Hycross: Variant-wise feature list
Toyota Innova Hycross: Variant-wise feature list
China's BYD to sell EVs in Mexico in 2023; aims for up to 30,000 sales in 2024
China's BYD to sell EVs in Mexico in 2023; aims for up to 30,000 sales in 2024

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city