Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
Mercedes Benz is ready to drive in two more SUVs to India - the EQB and GLB. Also called as baby GLS, the GLB is offered in both petrol and diesel while the EQB is India's first three-row luxury electric car. What promise do these two SUVs hold for Mercedes? Here is our first drive review.
Similar ProductsFind more Cars
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.29 kmpl
₹1.95 - 2.03 Cr**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 11:28 AM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS