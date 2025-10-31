I-Pace is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of I-Pace HSE (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.17 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, I-Pace is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of I-Pace HSE (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.17 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 2 Electric Motors Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode BootSpace: 505 ...Read MoreRead Less