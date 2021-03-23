The I-Pace HSE enables a claimed single-charge range of 470, is priced at ₹1.17 Crore (ex-showroom).
The I-Pace HSE delivers a claimed single-charge range of 470. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The I-Pace HSE is available in 6 colour options: Eiger Gray Metallic, Ostuni Pearl White, Portofino Blue Metallic, Fuji White, Firenze Red Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic.
The I-Pace HSE allows for 470 of claimed range per charge.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the I-Pace HSE include the Audi e-tron priced between ₹1.02 Cr - 1.25 Cr and the Audi Q8 e-tron priced between ₹1.15 Cr - 1.27 Cr.
The I-Pace HSE has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.