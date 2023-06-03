Jaguar I-Pace Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jaguar I-Pace comes in three electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The I-Pace measures 4,682 mm in length, 2,139 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,990 mm. The ground clearance of I-Pace is 142. A five-seat model, Jaguar I-Pace sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Jaguar I-Pace price starts at ₹ 1.06 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.12 Cr (Ex-showroom). Jaguar I-Pace comes in 3 variants. Jaguar I-Pace top variant price is ₹ 1.12 Cr.
₹1.06 Cr*
394 bhp 696 Nm
200 kmph
470 km
₹1.08 Cr*
394 bhp 696 Nm
200 kmph
470 km
₹1.12 Cr*
394 bhp 696 Nm
200 kmph
470 km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price