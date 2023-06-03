HT Auto
Jaguar I-Pace Specifications

Jaguar I-Pace is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,05,91,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
1.06 - 1.12 Cr*
Jaguar I-Pace Specs

Jaguar I-Pace comes in three electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The I-Pace measures 4,682 mm in length, 2,139 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,990 mm. The ground clearance of I-Pace ...Read More

Jaguar I-Pace Specifications and Features

HSE
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Range
470 km
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
470
Battery
90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Motor Performance
394 bhp 696 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
200 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R19
Ground Clearance
142
Length
4682
Wheelbase
2990
Kerb Weight
2208
Height
1566
Width
2139
Bootspace
505
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Optional
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ebony, Light Oyster / Ebony, Siena Tan / Ebony
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Jaguar I-Pace News

A total of 6,467 I-Pace electric crossovers in the US have been impacted by the recall.
Jaguar I-Pace recalled over battery fire risk, nearly 6,400 cars impacted. Details here
3 Jun 2023
The refreshed I-Pace gets a cab-forward profile, short overhangs and taut, muscular haunches.
Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV gets refreshed design, new R-Dynamic models
12 Jan 2023
The Jaguar I-Pace was completely destroyed by the fire. (Image: Electrek)
Jaguar I-Pace burnt to ashes in a fire while charging in Florida
2 Aug 2022
Jaguar I-Pace EV.
Jaguar repurposes used I-Pace battery to a portable energy storage system
15 Mar 2022
Jaguar Land Rover adds Amazon Alexa voice experience feature in I-Pace electric SUV.
Alexa, ask Jaguar to check my range: JLR adds Amazon feature in I-Pace SUV
3 Feb 2022
Jaguar I-Pace Variants & Price List

Jaguar I-Pace price starts at ₹ 1.06 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.12 Cr (Ex-showroom). Jaguar I-Pace comes in 3 variants. Jaguar I-Pace top variant price is ₹ 1.12 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
S
1.06 Cr*
394 bhp 696 Nm
200 kmph
470 km
SE
1.08 Cr*
394 bhp 696 Nm
200 kmph
470 km
HSE
1.12 Cr*
394 bhp 696 Nm
200 kmph
470 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

