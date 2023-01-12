Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV gets refreshed design, new R-Dynamic models

Jaguar Land Rover India has introduced a refreshed version of the all-electric I-Pace SUV, which is for thefirst time being made available with two metallic colour options - Eiger Grey and new Carpathian Grey. The model has been updated with a more enhanced styling and richer specifications along with the addition of R-Dynamic models. The model range now comprises R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, and R-Dynamic HSE.

The refreshed I-Pace gets a cab-forward profile, short overhangs and taut, muscular haunches, smoother front grille in Atlas Grey as well as a cleaner finish to the exterior profile. Atlas Grey shade has also been applied to the vertical blades at the outside of the front apertures. The new Jaguar badge now comes in black and silver.

Another aesthetic change is that the front bumper finishers, lower door finishers and rear diffuser are now body-colour instead of Gloss Black, lending the vehicle a simpler look. Further, all wheels offered on the I-PACE as standard equipment are now diamond-turned with a Gloss Dark Grey contrast. This look is complimented by the exterior Black Pack which now comes standard on all models from the R-Dynamic SE. Further, the grille surround, window surrounds, door mirror caps and rear badges get a Gloss Black finish.

On the inside, the refreshed Jaguar I-Pace features a fast, intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto and what3words navigation. Thanks to the over-the-air updates, the Pivi Pro system is always updated.

Customers of the all-electric SUV will now get an 11 kW AC wall mounted home-charger complementary with the 2024 I-Pace. With three-phase electricity and an 11 kW home wall box, customers can fully charge their vehicles in approximately 9 hours. Those with single-phase electricity and 7 kW wall boxes can fully charge in approximately 13 hours. The EV gets a 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery that delivers a range of up to 470 km on a single charge. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

