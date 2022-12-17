The updated hybrid SUV gets a larger 19.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack
The electric range of new Jaguar F-Pace PHEV has been increased by 20% than before
The Jaguar F-Pace P400e comes as the flagship model
One in every five F-Pace sold is a PHEV model
Besides a larger battery pack, the SUV gets improved fast charging technology
0-80% charging takes 30 minutes using a 35 kW DC fast charger
The luxury SUV gets an eight-speed automatic transmission and AWD
The electrified SUV promises 398 hp of peak power and 640 Nm of peak torque
Cabin of the car has received a host of changes in form of new features and technology introduction