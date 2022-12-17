New Jaguar F-Pace PHEV promises 65 km electric range

Published Dec 17, 2022

The updated hybrid SUV gets a larger 19.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

The electric range of new Jaguar F-Pace PHEV has been increased by 20% than before

The Jaguar F-Pace P400e comes as the flagship model

One in every five F-Pace sold is a PHEV model

Besides a larger battery pack, the SUV gets improved fast charging technology

0-80% charging takes 30 minutes using a 35 kW DC fast charger

The luxury SUV gets an eight-speed automatic transmission and AWD

The electrified SUV promises 398 hp of peak power and 640 Nm of peak torque

Cabin of the car has received a host of changes in form of new features and technology introduction
