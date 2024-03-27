Jaguar recalls I-Pace EVs over battery fire risk, remains clueless about a fix

Jaguar has issued a recall for its first mass-produced electric car I-Pace in the US, which is one of the first long-range electric vehicles in the global market. The British luxury car marque has issued the recall owing to a battery fire risk. Interestingly, this comes as a consecutive recall for the electric car, as the Tata Motors-owned carmaker recalled almost 6,400 units of I-Pace EVs last year sold in the US market to apply a software update that would monitor the health of the battery pack.

The last recall for the Jaguar I-Pace electric cars affected the EVs that were built between 2019 and 2024. Some cars even required a new battery energy control module. The automaker also said that if a vehicle needed a new battery pack, that would be taken care of, free of cost. Now, the latest recall documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) state that 258 units of the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV have been recalled in the US. These cars are exposed to multiple technical issues that may lead to an increased risk of thermal overload. What's most alarming is that Jaguar has no fix for the issue.

The NHTSA recall document mentions that the Jaguar I-Pace battery packs that were manufactured between 1st March 2018 and 31st Mat 2018 have a greater propensity for short circuits in their battery cells. The risk of a short circuit increases when the battery charge level is more than 85 per cent. This means if a 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is charged over 85 per cent, smoke or fire may erupt from the EV's high-voltage battery pack, which could result in injuries and property damage if the vehicle is parked indoors.

The recall document further stated that the I-Pace models were already fixed through the previous safety recall and are less likely to experience thermal overload. However, in order to remove all doubt the latest safety recall is being undertaken, the document further stated. The document also revealed that a fix for the issue is still under development and until the automaker comes up with a permanent solution for the problem, the owners of the suspected vehicles are advised to charge their EVs to a maximum of 75 per cent and park the cars outside and away from buildings.

Jaguar I-Pace battery packs have been built by LG Energy Solution, which was also responsible for making the battery packs of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. Both the Bolt EV and Kona Electric were also part of a huge battery pack recall.

