Lexus RX Specifications

Lexus RX is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 95,80,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2393.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Lexus RX Specs

Lexus RX comes in two Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The RX measures 4,890 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. ...Read More

Lexus RX Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
500h Panasonic
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
460 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
2.4L T24A-FTS
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride, 288 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
86 bhp 292 Nm
Engine
2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coil Springs, Gas-filled shock absorbers, Stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut / Multi-link Type
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R21
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Kerb Weight
2100 kg
Height
1695 mm
Length
4890 mm
Width
1920 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
3
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
21
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Dark Rose , Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Lexus RX News

The latest Lexus RX model comes in two variants and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80 lakh before taxes.
Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
30 Jun 2023
The latest Lexus RX is offered in eight and six body colour choices, depending on the variant.
Lexus RX SUV launched at 95.80 lakh, boasts of connected technology
19 Apr 2023
Lexus aims to enter the luxury used car business domain where Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW are already present.
Lexus to launch its first EV in India by 2025, set to foray into used car business. Know more
23 Jul 2023
The Lexus ES 300h is set to get a 2 per cent price hike with effect from July 1, 2023
E-Class rival Lexus ES 300h hybrid luxury sedan set to get expensive from July 1
30 Jun 2023
Lexus India app helps remotely manage the vehicles from the brand.
Lexus India launches mobile app offering SOS call, remote climate control, ventilation
29 Jun 2023
View all
 

Lexus RX Variants & Price List

Lexus RX price starts at ₹ 95.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.18 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus RX comes in 2 variants. Lexus RX top variant price is ₹ 1.18 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
350h Panasonic
95.8 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
500h Panasonic
1.18 Cr*
2393 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

