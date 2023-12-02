RX is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of RX 350h Panasonic (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.10 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of RX is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of RX 350h Panasonic (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.10 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 350h Panasonic is 65 litres & Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 2.5L A25A-FXS Max Torque: 242 Nm @ 4300 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 65 litres ...Read MoreRead Less