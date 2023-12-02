Saved Articles

Lexus RX 350h Panasonic

1.10 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Lexus RX Key Specs
Engine2487 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
RX 350h Panasonic Latest Updates

RX is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of RX 350h Panasonic (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.10 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 2.5L A25A-FXS
  • Max Torque: 242 Nm @ 4300 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 65 litres
    Lexus RX 350h Panasonic Price

    350h Panasonic
    ₹1.10 Crore*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    95,80,000
    RTO
    10,12,000
    Insurance
    4,00,881
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,09,93,381
    EMI@2,36,291/mo
    Lexus RX 350h Panasonic Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    242 Nm @ 4300 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Engine Type
    2.5L A25A-FXS
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Battery
    Nickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Motor Performance
    179 bhp 270 Nm
    Engine
    2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    200 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.5 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    235 / 50 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut / Multi-link Type
    Rear Suspension
    Coil Springs, Gas-filled shock absorbers, Stabilizer bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 50 R21
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    65 litres
    Length
    4890 mm
    Wheelbase
    2850 mm
    Height
    1695 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1965 kg
    Width
    1920 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Analogue
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    CD Player
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    21
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Solis White, Dark Sepia, Black
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Lexus RX 350h Panasonic EMI
    EMI2,12,662 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    98,94,042
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    98,94,042
    Interest Amount
    28,65,651
    Payable Amount
    1,27,59,693

    Lexus RX other Variants

    500h Panasonic
    ₹1.35 Crore*On-Road Price
    2393 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,18,10,000
    RTO
    12,35,000
    Insurance
    4,86,875
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,35,32,375
    EMI@2,90,864/mo
    Lexus RX Alternatives

    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7 55 TFSI Technology

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    RX vs Q7
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan S

    83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    RX vs Macan
    Land Rover Discovery

    Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Petrol SE

    88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    RX vs Discovery

