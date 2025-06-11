In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S and Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs RX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Rx
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|18.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|259.2 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-