Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsLexusRXOn Road Price in Pune

Lexus RX On Road Price in Pune

1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
View all Images
6/21
1.13 - 1.39 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Pune
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

RX Price in Pune

Lexus RX on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.13 Crore. The on road price for Lexus RX top variant goes up to Rs. 1.39 Crore in Pune. Lexus RX comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lexus RX 350h Panasonic₹ 1.13 Crore
Lexus RX 500h Panasonic₹ 1.39 Crore
...Read More

Lexus RX Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
350h Panasonic
₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,80,000
RTO
13,21,308
Insurance
4,00,881
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
1,13,02,689
EMI@2,42,939/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
500h Panasonic
₹1.39 Crore*On-Road Price
2393 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
View breakup

Lexus RX Alternatives

BMW X7

BMW X7

1.22 - 1.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers
X7 Price in Pune
Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90

88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XC90 Price in Pune
UPCOMING
BMW X8

BMW X8

1 - 1.2 Cr
Check X8 details
View similar Cars
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check Latest Offers
X5 Price in Pune
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Discovery Price in Pune
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
X4 Price in Pune

Popular Lexus Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Lexus NX

    64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus ES

    56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LS

    1.91 - 2.22 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LC 500h

    2.1 - 2.16 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LX

    2.82 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Lexus Cars

Lexus RX News

The latest Lexus RX model comes in two variants and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80 lakh before taxes.
Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
30 Jun 2023
The latest Lexus RX is offered in eight and six body colour choices, depending on the variant.
Lexus RX SUV launched at 95.80 lakh, boasts of connected technology
19 Apr 2023
The Aurus Senat is the official car for Russian President Vladimir Putin. But it is not confirmed if this same model was recently presented by him to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
Russia's Vladimir Putin gifts ‘secret’ car to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un
20 Feb 2024
Audi Q9 super-sized SUV would come in both internal combustion engine and all-electric avatars and upon launch, it will replace the Q8 as the brand's flagship SUV.
Audi Q9 flagship SUV in pipeline; will rival Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Lexus LX
10 Jan 2024
File photo used for representational purpose.
Americans buy more cars in 2023 than ever before. Guess which brand sold most?
8 Jan 2024
View all
 Lexus RX News

Lexus Videos

Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
3 Mar 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details