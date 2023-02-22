Volvo XC90 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Volvo XC90 comes in one diesel variant and one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XC90 measures 4,953 mm in length, 2,008 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,984 mm. The ground clearance of XC90 is 238. A seven-seat model, Volvo XC90 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Volvo XC90 price starts at ₹ 88.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 96.65 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volvo XC90 comes in 2 variants. Volvo XC90 top variant price is ₹ 96.65 Lakhs.
₹88.9 Lakhs*
1969 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹96.65 Lakhs*
1969 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price